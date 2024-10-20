Samsung Electronics Ranked as a Top 5 Global Brand for the Fifth Consecutive Year with $100.8 Billion in Brand Value

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - was recognized for its AI leadership and enhanced connected experiences



Samsung Co., Ltd. today announced it has been recognized by Interbrand, a global brand consultancy, as a “Global Top 5” brand for the fifth year in a row. Interbrand releases its list of “Best Global Brands” each year, and on this year’s list, it was revealed that Samsung’s brand value reached $100.8 billion and grew by 10% year-on-year.



The significant increase of Samsung Electronics’ brand value was driven by growth in the AI industry, particularly its leadership in on-device AI and competitiveness in the semiconductor sector. Since its first top five ranking in 2020, Samsung Electronics has experienced an impressive 62% growth over four years and remains the only Asian business among the global top five brands.



“This year’s substantial brand growth is a direct result of our holistic approach to AI and efforts to put this powerful technology into the hands of Samsung users around the world,” said YH Lee, President and Head of the Global Marketing Office at Samsung Electronics. “Moving forward, we will lean even further into the qualities that our users have come to both love and expect.”



Company Recognized for On-Device AI, enhanced connected experiences and AI Leadership



According to Interbrand, Samsung Electronics’ evaluation was positively influenced by the following:

• Deployment of AI technologies in key products and leadership in the on-device AI market

• Enhanced connected experiences through AI-enabled platforms and products

• AI leadership based on its competitiveness in the semiconductor sector

• Implementing a consistent brand strategy in the global market

• Ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future.



This year, under the vision of AI for All, Samsung is expanding its portfolio of products infused with AI technologies to enhance customer experiences. With the release of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has been leading the mobile AI. It has also launched AI TVs equipped with AI processors and AI upscaling while introducing Bespoke AI appliances that empower user’s daily life.



The company is expanding the SmartThings ecosystem to provide a unified connectivity experience, enabling not just its own products, but also various third-party devices. This integration offers substantial benefits that go beyond more convenience, including energy conservation and family care.



As a leader in the semiconductor industry, Samsung is making bold investments in R&D to meet rising AI demand and — with innovative memory products like DDR5, GDDR7, HBM3E, LPDDR5X, 9th Gen V-NAND, Exynos SoC, high resolution image sensor— is proactively addressing server and on-device AI needs.



As for brand strategy, the company has been recognized for delivering consistent brand values and build authentic relationships with customers.



Additionally, Samsung focuses on implementing environmentally conscious activities and initiatives by adopting various recycled materials across a wide range of product categories. It has participated in global initiatives and collaborated with industry leaders with focus on goals such as reducing carbon emissions associated with device usage. Samsung Electronics’ sustainability efforts as well as fostering a diverse corporate culture have also received positive evaluations.





Samsung’s Recognized Efforts in Each Business Division



Mobile

• Leading the mobile AI era with Galaxy AI following the release of the Galaxy S24 series

• Making the new Galaxy AI upleveled by the unique Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 foldable experience

• Strengthening leadership in the health AI with the release of the Galaxy Ring and new Galaxy Watch series



Networks

• Strengthening leadership in virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) and Open RAN

• Leading the technical standardization of 6G

• Consistently innovating technologies to support various 5G use cases, including streaming and gaming

• Enhancing partnerships with customer companies and communicating the sustainability aspects of Samsung’s network technology



Visual Display

• Solidifying global leadership in the TV and soundbar markets

• Consistently innovating with products like AI TVs, MICRO LED displays, and the Music Frame

• Innovating the viewing experience with cutting-edge technologies, including AI upscaling and Active Voice Amplifier Pro

• Positioning itself as a core gaming partner through various partnerships

• Strengthening security and privacy through Samsung Knox



Digital Appliances

• Maintaining global leadership in categories such as refrigerators and washing machines through consistent product innovation and advanced AI capabilities

• Providing customer-centered value and experience through Bespoke AI appliances

• Enhancing accessibility with Auto Open Door and the upgraded Bixby voice control

• Offering substantial benefits — such as energy efficiency through SmartThings AI Energy Mode — and the expansion of SmartThings connectivity experience worldwide



Semiconductor

• Delivering the industry’s first GDDR7 DRAM, HBM3E DRAM, LPDDR5X DRAM and 9th Gen V-NAND as well as solidifying market leadership for the AI era

• Consistently advancing AI technologies such as ISOCELL Auto 1H1 sensors, optimized for the development of autonomous vehicles

• Exceeding customer expectations with the consistent rollout of exceptional B2C SSD products like 990 EVO and SSD T9



Interbrand’s Best Global Brands are listed according to the evaluation of each brand value, which is a result of comprehensive analysis of the financial performance of the company, the influence of the brand on customer purchases and brand competitiveness (strategy, empathy, differentiation, customer engagement, consistency, trust, etc.). It is a brand value evaluation with one of the longest histories in the world and is widely recognized for its credibility.



MENAFN20102024002844009143ID1108799036