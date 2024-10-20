M42’s ADHDS Partners with US-based Amaze Health to Drive International Expansion

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 18 October 2024: During GITEX 2024, M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a premier digital healthcare solutions company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amaze Health, a global virtual medical care technology company. The partnership will leverage the complementary strengths of both organizations to explore investment opportunities, expand into new markets, and develop innovative digital health solutions.



The MoU was signed by Kareem Shahin, CEO of M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and David Silverstein, CEO of Amaze. This collaboration aligns with Abu Dhabi's ambitious vision to become a global healthcare hub and underscores ADHDS' commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services.



Kareem Shahin, CEO of M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (Malaffi), commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Amaze to explore the vast potential of digital health in transforming healthcare delivery globally. By combining our expertise and resources, we can create innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and drive sustainable growth."



David Silverstein, CEO of Amaze, added, "This partnership represents a significant milestone for Amaze Health as we expand our global footprint and collaborate with a leading healthcare technology company like ADHDS. We are excited to explore opportunities for investment, market expansion, and joint product development."

As part it’s international growth strategy, ADHDS will explore an investment in Amaze, with both parties engaging in discussions about the desired percentage of shareholding and value-added contributions.



ADHDS and Amaze will collaborate to introduce Amaze’s products and services to markets outside the US, including the UAE, GCC Countries, North Africa, and Europe, leveraging ADHDS's expertise and reach. Both parties will explore opportunities to introduce ADHDS's innovative digital health solutions to the US market through the Amaze Health partnership.

By working together, ADHDS and Amaze aim to create a mutually beneficial partnership that drives revenue growth, enhances healthcare delivery, and position Abu Dhabi as a global leader in healthcare innovation.



About Abu Dhabi Health Data Services LLC (ADHDS)

a M42 company Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) is a premier digital healthcare solutions company serving as a strategic catalyst for advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS digitally empowers health by championing innovative solutions to elevate the quality of care, expand access, optimise costs, and unlock efficiencies on a national, regional, and global scale. Harnessing the power of data and technology, ADHDS drives transformative change across the healthcare eco-system and makes a lasting impact on the communities they serve.



ADHDS was established in 2018 as a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to build and operate Malaffi, the trailblazing Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange (HIE). Following the successful delivery of Malaffi, as one of the fastest rolled-out and most advanced HIEs globally, ADHDS has become renowned for successfully delivering major national digital healthcare transformational projects, acting as a critical link between regulators, governments, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and patient communities.







