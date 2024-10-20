COP29-Related Traffic Management Night Monitoring Ended

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the framework of the preparatory process for the COP29, which will be held in Baku on November 11-22, the night-time monitoring of traffic management in the capital was successfully completed in order to organize traffic without interruption and safely during the event, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the monitoring measures carried out by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Land Agency, on October 20 from 02:30 to 04:00, various accommodation facilities designed for the accommodation of guests in the center of the capital, The movement of relevant vehicles was tested in the directions of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the event venue.