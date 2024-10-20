COP29-Related Traffic Management Night Monitoring Ended
In the framework of the preparatory process for the COP29, which
will be held in Baku on November 11-22, the night-time monitoring
of traffic management in the capital was successfully completed in
order to organize traffic without interruption and safely during
the event, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of the monitoring measures carried out by
the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Internal
Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Land transport Agency, on October 20
from 02:30 to 04:00, various accommodation facilities designed for
the accommodation of guests in the center of the capital, The
movement of relevant vehicles was tested in the directions of the
Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the event venue.
