عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
COP29-Related Traffic Management Night Monitoring Ended

COP29-Related Traffic Management Night Monitoring Ended


10/20/2024 1:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the framework of the preparatory process for the COP29, which will be held in Baku on November 11-22, the night-time monitoring of traffic management in the capital was successfully completed in order to organize traffic without interruption and safely during the event, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the monitoring measures carried out by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Land transport Agency, on October 20 from 02:30 to 04:00, various accommodation facilities designed for the accommodation of guests in the center of the capital, The movement of relevant vehicles was tested in the directions of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the event venue.

MENAFN20102024000195011045ID1108798397


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search