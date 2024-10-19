As Pollution Rises, 3 In 10 Delhi-NCR Families Affected By Air Quality-Related Health Issues, Finds Survey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Three out of 10 families in Delhi-NCR have already someone experiencing issues dur to pollution, a latest survey has found.

The study comes as air pollution levels are rising in the national capital region with the onset of winter. The average Air Quality of Delhi stood at 278 on Sunday a slight improvement from Friday's AQI of 292, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“36 per cent Delhi-NCR families have one or more members with sore throat, cough and breathing difficulty/asthma due to rising levels of pollution; 27 per cent have someone having running nose/congestion,” the findings of survey by Local Circles, a community social media platform said. The findings were revealed on Saturday.





The national capital's air quality has remained 'poor' for the past few days. Anand Vihar emerged as the most polluted neighbourhood in the NCR with its AQI shooting above 400 placing it in the 'severe' category. The air quality in Anand Vihar remained hazardous throughout the day, raising concerns for residents.

Toxic Foam Floating on Yamuna

The survey received over 21,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida , Faridabad and Ghaziabad. 61 per cent respondents were men while 39 per cent respondents were women.

As Delhi grappled with air pollution , a concerning video of toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj , Okhla and other areas on Friday have surfaced.

The river was seen covered with a thick layer of white froth , with experts saying this poses health hazards for people especially during the festive season.