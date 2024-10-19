MPD Arrests Man For Pointing A Rifle At A Woman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department announces the arrest of a man for pointing a rifle at a woman during a dispute in Southeast.





On Monday, August 5, 2024, at 1:39 p.m., the suspect, who is a tow truck driver, and a woman were involved in a verbal dispute over parking in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. The argument escalated and the suspect produced a rifle and pointed it at the woman. The suspect fled the scene.





On Thursday, October 17, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 36-year-old Cleophus Moore , of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) .





CCN: 24119989





