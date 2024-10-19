(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prime and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will visit Jakarta, Indonesia, from 20 to 21 October 2024 to attend the inauguration of His Excellency Prabowo Subianto as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Prime Minister Wong will join other invited leaders to personally offer his congratulations to President-elect Prabowo. As close neighbours, the visit reaffirms the importance of the Singapore-Indonesia relationship and Singapore's commitment to further strengthen substantive bilateral ties, including in key priority areas discussed at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on 29 April 2024.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong and officials from the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

