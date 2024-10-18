Foreign Secretary David Lammy Visits Beijing

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Foreign Secretary arrives in China on two-day trip, which will include meetings in Beijing and Shanghai

UK is taking a consistent, strategic and pragmatic approach to China which prioritises the UK national interest Foreign Secretary will urge China to stop its and economic support of the Russian war effort

CHINA / ENGLAND – The UK is to take a stable, consistent and pragmatic approach to China, with engagement vital between two global players. That is the message the foreign secretary David Lammy will deliver in Beijing, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, (FCDO) announced.

The foreign secretary will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday, with talks which will cover a breadth of issues, from climate and trade, to global foreign policy challenges including Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

In Shanghai, the foreign secretary will meet with British business leaders to discuss how our economic links with China support growth in the UK.

Foreign Secretary Lammy, said:

“As permanent members of the UN Security Council with major global economies, the UK and China are global players. Our relationship matters. Engagement with China is pragmatic and necessary to support UK and global interests. From stopping Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, to supporting a global green transition, we must speak often and candidly across both areas of contention as well as areas for cooperation in the UK's national interest.”

UK diplomatic efforts with China will be one of serious, stable and pragmatic re-engagement across the full spectrum of government, prioritising the UK's national interests.

“This will come with a firm recognition that the UK and China will not, and do not, always agree. We have significant differences including on democratic values and freedoms, Hong Kong and support for Russia's illegal war in Ukraine; but we also have shared interests, including a global green energy transition, and deep economic links, with China including Hong Kong the UK's 4th largest trading partner.”

The foreign secretary's visit is a reflection of the consistent, strategic and pragmatic approach the UK government will take to managing the UK's relations with China – co-operating where we can; competing where we need to; and challenging where we must.

The post Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Beijing appeared first on Caribbean News Global .