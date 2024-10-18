The National Association For Healthcare Quality Promotes Its Highly Anticipated Healthcare Quality Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This year's event celebrates the " Power of Q, Power of You."

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2024 -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ)

invites all to attend a series of events surrounding its highly anticipated Healthcare Quality Week taking place Oct. 20-26.

This year's theme, 'Power of Q, Power of You' will be brought to life through a lineup of daily, complimentary webinars.

Healthcare Quality Week (HQW) is a dedicated

time to celebrate the discipline of Quality and raise awareness of the positive impact those working in healthcare Quality & Safety have in their organizations and communities. These individuals play a vital role in improving patient outcomes, enhancing organizational efficiency, and fostering a culture of excellence within healthcare. As the healthcare industry increasingly prioritizes Quality & Safety, the demand for dedicated and competent professionals in this field continues to grow.

HQW offers a unique platform to help healthcare Quality professionals advance Quality and their careers. By gathering leading experts in the field, the event provides opportunities for building knowledge and gaining a sense of collaboration through a virtual community. And NAHQ encourages the formation of small groups for joint watch sessions, group discussions, and for organizations to honor their own Quality & Safety professionals throughout the week. Attendees will have the chance to learn from successful strategies, gain valuable insights, and connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about advancing healthcare Quality & Safety.

As one of the only events of its kind that spotlights the value these professionals bring to the industry, Healthcare Quality Week gathers top leaders, innovators and visionaries in healthcare Quality & Safety as they share their success, collaborate on winning strategies and share knowledge designed to further propel the careers of participants at all levels of their careers.

"In today's demanding healthcare environment, Healthcare Quality Week offers a much-needed opportunity for Quality & Safety professionals to pause, reflect, and celebrate their vital contributions,"

said Stephanie Mercado, CEO of NAHQ. "As the industry increasingly recognizes the importance of Quality & Safety, now is the time to showcase the incredible work being done by these dedicated professionals and prepare them for continued success."

"Healthcare Quality Week is an ideal time to celebrate the professionals who have dedicated themselves to the profession by receiving the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ)", added Stacey Rubin, SVP, Marketing and Membership at NAHQ. "We are pleased to report that over the last 40 years, over 40,000 have earned the CPHQ. We encourage all to be on the lookout for exciting ways NAHQ will honor this distinguished group in the coming year."

NAHQ is proud to offer the following complimentary webinars, open to all, in celebration of HQW.

The organization invites your colleagues, teammates and members of the press to attend these webinars, highlighting healthcare Quality & Safety. Continuing Education credits toward the CPHQ are also available.

Why Quality, Why NAHQ, Why Now

Monday, 10/21 at 12:00-12:30 PM CT

The evolution of healthcare Quality has brought us to the exciting place we stand today – where visionary leaders are making bold moves to advance Quality & Safety and improve healthcare. Many sustainable solutions have been developed and a primary goal is to educate more professionals to embrace them. Join NAHQ CEO Stephanie Mercado as she talks about why Quality is more important more than ever and lays out the clear plan for how together we can realize our own potential and fulfill the promise of Quality & Safety.

Taking Quality & Safety to Higher Ground

Tuesday, 10/22 at 12:00-1:00 PM CT

NAHQ CEO Stephanie Mercado and The Joint Commission President & CEO Dr. Jonathan Perlin are both on a mission to shift legacy perspectives about healthcare Quality & Safety. Join them as they discuss

how Quality & Safety are inextricably linked and essential to improving patient outcomes. The speakers share a focus on advancing Quality, Safety and modernizing their respective organizations. Dr. Perlin will share how The Joint Commission's HELP agenda provides a pathway for resiliency as organizations seek continuous improvement.

Ms. Mercado will discuss

how

to break down traditional silos to

leverage

your whole workforce toward collective continued excellence.

Also hear about the two organization's shared goal to drive out variability in healthcare delivery, workforce competency and workforce readiness

Exploring Career Pathways in Healthcare Quality

Wednesday, 10/23 at 12:00-1:00 PM CT

Expert panelists with clinical and non-clinical backgrounds will discuss how their specialized knowledge and skill sets in Quality & Safety competencies make them indispensable, how obtaining certifications have helped them on their career path, successes and challenges throughout their Quality journey and how they collectively work with unique backgrounds to move the needle on Quality.

Steps to Success as a Healthcare Quality Professional

Thursday, 10/24 at 12:00-1:00 PM CT

Whether one is new to Quality, starting a new role in Quality, onboarding team members, or mentoring colleagues it's critical to have a plan to be successful. Join in for an engaging webinar focused on strategies and best practices to build a strong foundation for success.

Learn from a leading organization, Cleveland Clinic, how they onboard, set expectations, remove common barriers that limit achievement, invest in professional development, and how they measure and sustain their success.

Create Your Brand: Become a Champion for Quality

Friday, 10/25 at 12:00-12:45 PM CT

We've made progress on bringing Quality from the basement to the boardroom, but there's more work to be done. And as professionals in this space, you need to be enabled with the skills to make the case for yourself and for Quality. In this empowering session, dive into the transformative journey of branding yourself as your own Quality champion. Branding experts and NAHQ's very own, Stacey Rubin and Sarah Davis, along with speaking coach Chris Gausselin, will demonstrate how to craft your narrative to brand yourself and make a case to advance Quality. Leave this session with actionable insights and strategies to elevate your brand and become a champion for yourself and Quality in a space where there are many competitors and priorities.

Each session is complimentary and available to all. Interested participants can register for any of the sessions at nahq/schedule-of-events/

About NAHQ

The

National Association for Healthcare Quality®

(NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of Quality & Safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated

Healthcare Quality Competency FrameworkTM

and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare Quality,

Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality®

(CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as

a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build Quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and Quality cultures. Learn more at

NAHQ .

