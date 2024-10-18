Sentry Safety Solutions Acquires Tactical Safety Solutions, Strengthening Rescue Capabilities And Expanding Into New Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sentry Safety Solutions , a leading provider of technology-driven safety services, announces its of Tactical Safety Solutions , a top-tier provider of safety professionals, technical rescue teams, and first response services. This strategic acquisition significantly expands Sentry's service portfolio and positions the company for accelerated growth across a broad range of industries.

Sentry Safety Solutions, a leading provider of technology-driven safety services, announces its acquisition of Tactical Safety Solutions, a top-tier provider of safety professionals, technical rescue teams, and first response services.

Founded in 2015, Tactical Safety Solutions has earned a strong reputation for excellence in confined space and high-angle rescue, site safety management, specialized safety services, and training. Tactical provides support across a wide range of industries, including construction, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, microchip manufacturing, fertilizer, midstream, refining, and petrochemical. With operations in over 25 states, Tactical Safety Solutions brings unmatched services and expertise, and their commitment to "Superior Standards. Absolute Protection." aligns perfectly with Sentry's mission to deliver innovative safety solutions.

"We're excited to partner with Tactical Safety's management team and integrate their expertise into our operations," said Paul Tyree, CEO of Sentry Safety Solutions. "This acquisition accelerates our ability to deliver more comprehensive and advanced safety services, particularly leveraging technology to enhance mission critical safety operations. Together, we are ready to drive new growth, add to our service offerings, and deliver the level of safety and protection our clients expect."

Mitchell Capital and Evolution Strategy Partners back this acquisition, both of whom have played a pivotal role in shaping Sentry's long-term growth strategy. With their continued support, Sentry Safety Solutions is well-positioned to enhance its service offerings and expand into new markets, strengthening its leadership in the safety services industry.

Mitchell Capital, a key partner in Sentry's growth strategy, supported the acquisition. Steve Mitchell, Stenning Schueppert, and Scott Kammerer will continue to serve on the Board of Directors alongside Paul Tyree to guide the company's strategic direction.

For more information about this acquisition, please contact Ty Johnson, Senior Vice President of Sales, at 832.492.1386 or [email protected] .

About Sentry Safety Solutions

Sentry Safety Solutions

is a technology-driven safety services provider dedicated to delivering top-tier safety across industries like refining, petrochemical, power, manufacturing, midstream, and utilities. With a focus on integrating advanced technology into safety solutions, Sentry offers a comprehensive range of services, ensuring enhanced protection our clients.

About Tactical Safety Solutions

Tactical Safety Solutions

provides high-level rescue, safety, and security services fertilizer industry, construction, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, microchip manufacturing, midstream, refining and petrochemical. Established in 2015, Tactical Safety Solutions operates in over 25 states and maintains a 100% success rate in confined space and high angle rescue.

About Mitchell Capital

Mitchell Capital

builds businesses designed to endure for generations. We partner with innovative, tech-enabled companies, providing not only growth capital but also strategic guidance to drive significant change. By collaborating closely with management teams, we create strategic alignment with partner companies, clients, and external resources to accelerate growth initiatives. Our unique investment approach emphasizes quantifying growth strategies and functioning as a true growth partner-working hand-in-hand to capture opportunities and navigate challenges toward our collective goals. Leveraging our extensive network of industry contacts, we foster a supportive community that empowers our investments while utilizing benchmark identification, financial and human capital, and seasoned leadership experience to achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit: mitchellgrowthequity.

About Evolution Strategy Partners

Evolution Strategy Partners

is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work and empowers company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. For more information, visit: evolutionstrategy.

SOURCE Sentry Safety Solutions

