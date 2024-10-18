PARKE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Net Income:

$7.5 million for Q3 2024, increased 16.3% over Q2 2024 Revenue:

$33.0 million for Q3 2024, increased 5.2% over Q2 2024 Total Assets:



$2.07 billion,

increased 2.1% over December 31, 2023 Total Loans:



$1.84 billion,

increased 2.9% over December 31, 2023 Total Deposits:

$1.56 billion,

increased 0.4% from December 31, 2023

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024.

Highlights for the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024:



Net income available to common shareholders was $7.5 million, or $0.63 per basic common share and $0.62 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $6.5 million, or 634.1%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $1.0 million, or $0.09 per basic common share and $0.08 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the non-recurring $9.5 million contingent loss disclosed in Q3 2023, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in net interest income, a $0.9 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $0.4 million decrease in provision for credit losses.

Net interest income decreased $1.0 million, or 6.1%, to $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $15.7 million for the same period in 2023.

The Company recorded a credit to provision for credit losses of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Non-interest income decreased $0.9 million, or 50.9%, to $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2023.

Non-interest expense decreased $9.5 million, or 59.8%, to $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2023.

Net income available to common shareholders was $20.1 million, or $1.68 per basic common share and $1.66 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.8%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $20.3 million, or $1.70 per basic common share and $1.67 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in provision for credit losses, and a decrease in non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expense.

Net interest income decreased $5.6 million, or 11.5%, to $43.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $48.7 million for the same period in 2023.

The provision for credit losses increased $2.1 million, or 134.1%, to $0.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a recovery of provision for credit losses of $1.6 million for the same period in 2023.

Non-interest income decreased $2.1 million, or 39.3%, to $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2023. Non-interest expense decreased $9.8 million, or 34.0%, to $19.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $29.0 million for the same period in 2023.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024:

Interest income increased $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $2.9 million, or 10.5%,

to $30.2 million, primarily driven by higher market interest rates and higher average portfolio balance.

Also, interest earned on average deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") increased $0.2 million during the three months ended September

30, 2024, due to higher average balances being held on deposit.

For the nine months ended September

30, 2024, interest income increased $9.4 million from the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $9.4 million, or 12.1%,

to $87.0 million, primarily driven by an increase in average outstanding loan balances, and higher market interest rates.



Interest expense increased $4.0 million, or 29.5%, to $17.4 million for the three months ended September

30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to higher market interest rates, combined with changes in the mix of deposits and borrowings.

For the nine months ended September

30, 2024, interest expense increased $15.0 million, or 44.5%, to $48.7 million, primarily due to higher market interest rates, combined with changes in the mix of deposits and borrowings.

The Company booked a recovery of the provision for credit losses of $0.1 million for the three months ended September

30, 2024, compared to a provision of $0.3 million for the same period in 2023.

The credit to provision expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was primarily driven by a decrease in the 1 - 4 family investment property loan portfolio qualitative factor rate from the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September

30, 2024, increased $2.1 million, or 134.1%, to $0.5 million, compared to a recovery of $1.6 million for the same period in 2023.

The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the outstanding loan balance of $52.6 million from the balance at December 31, 2023, specifically in the construction 1 - 4 family, and multi-family loan portfolios.

The provision recovery of $1.6 million during the same period in 2023 was primarily related to decreases in loss factors related to the construction, commercial owner occupied loan portfolios, and residential 1 to 4 family investment property loan portfolio.

Non-interest income decreased $0.9 million, or 50.9%, for the three months ended September

30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily as a result of a decrease in service fees on deposit accounts of $0.7 million and a decrease in other income of $0.2 million.

For the nine months ended September

30, 2024, non-interest income decreased $2.1

million, or 39.3%, to $3.2 million, compared to the same period in 2023.

The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in service fees on deposit accounts of $2.1 million.

Non-interest expense decreased $9.5 million, or 59.8%, for the three months ended September

30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to a $9.5 million loss contingency recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September

30, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $9.8 million, or 34.0%, to $19.1 million, compared to the same period in 2023, due to the same item driving the quarter-to-date change.

Income tax expense increased $1.6 million for the three months ended September

30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

For the nine months ended September

30, 2024, income tax expense decreased $0.2 million, compared to the same period in 2023.

The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024 were 20.1% and 24.3%, respectively, compared to 24.8% and 23.5% for the same periods in 2023.

September

30, 2024

discussion of financial condition



Total assets increased to $2.07 billion at September 30, 2024, from $2.02 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $41.9 million, or 2.07%, primarily due to an increase in net loans, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $172.4 million at September 30, 2024, as compared to $180.4 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to an increase in loan balance, partially offset by an increase in deposits and borrowings.

The investment securities portfolio decreased to $15.3 million at September 30, 2024, from $16.4 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 6.8%, primarily due to pay downs of securities.

Gross loans increased $52.6 million or 2.9%, to $1.84 billion at September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024 increased to $12.2 million, representing 0.66% of total loans, an increase of $4.9 million, or 68.0%, from $7.3 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023. OREO at September 30, 2024 was $1.6 million, unchanged from December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.67% and 0.44% of total assets at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $1.2 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $0.9 million from December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses was $32.3 million at September 30, 2024, as compared to $32.1 million at December 31, 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.76% at September 30, 2024, and 1.80% at December 31, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 264.9% at September 30, 2024, compared to 442.5%, at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $1.56 billion at September 30, 2024, up from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $6.1 million or 0.4% compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits was primarily driven by an increase in brokered time deposits of $48.4 million and an increase in time deposits of $21.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest demand deposits and savings deposits of $33.7 million and $25.5 million, respectively.

Total borrowings increased $20.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to $188.3 million at September 30, 2024 from $168.1 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to $20.0 million of new FHLBNY term borrowings. Total equity increased to $296.5 million at September 30, 2024, up from $284.3 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $12.1 million, or 4.3%, primarily due to the retention of earnings, partially offset by the payment of $6.4 million of cash dividends. Book value per common share at September 30, 2024 was $24.92, compared to $23.75 at December 31, 2023.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"After much speculation and conflicting projections by many economists and other experts, in September 2024 the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 50 basis points. In its statement, the Federal Reserve indicated its belief that inflation is going in the right direction and that employment growth is under control. The Federal Reserve further stated that additional rate cuts are possible in the remainder of 2024 and 2025. However, increased geopolitical conflicts with Israel, Iran, Russia, and Ukraine could trigger additional pressure on, among other things, oil prices and could instigate an increase in inflation. Perhaps most importantly, however, we should note the terrible price being paid by the people living in these warring countries. Another concern is that the United States may be drawn into a wider war in the Middle East."

"As reported last quarter, we are seeing an increase in loan activity. Residential construction projects continue to be surprisingly stable and growing. We are also exploring new markets to support growth in our loan portfolio, as well as adding new,

experienced commercial loan officers in our lending markets."

"Asset quality and non-interest expense continue to be a primary focus for our bank.

While lending is inherently risky, we mitigate that risk with strong loan underwriting and Allowance for Credit Losses. It remains difficult to predict the future, but we are committed to working hard, maintaining tight controls on our non-interest expenses, and continuing to monitor opportunities that may arise in the market."

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to maintain a strong capital base, strong earning and strict cost controls; our ability to generate strong revenues with increased interest income and net interest income; our ability to continue the financial strength and growth of our loan portfolio; our ability to continue to increase shareholders' equity, maintain strong loan underwriting and allowance for credit losses; our ability to react quickly to any increase in loan delinquencies; our ability to face current challenges in the market; our ability to be well positioned to take advantage of opportunities; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to increase the rate of growth of our loan portfolio; our ability to continue to improve net interest margin; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company, our earnings and shareholders' equity; the possibility of additional corrective actions or limitations on the operations of the Company. and Parke Bank being imposed by banking regulators, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

(PKBK-ER)

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023



(Dollars in thousands) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $









172,449

$









180,376 Investment securities 15,269

16,387 Loans, net of unearned income 1,839,929

1,787,340 Less: Allowance for credit losses (32,318)

(32,131) Net loans 1,807,611

1,755,210 Premises and equipment, net 5,365

5,579 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 28,904

28,415 Other assets 35,811

37,534

Total assets $







2,065,409

$







2,023,500







Liabilities and Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits $









198,499

$









232,189 Interest bearing deposits 1,360,384

1,320,638 FHLBNY borrowings 145,000

125,000 Subordinated debentures 43,253

43,111 Other liabilities 21,813

18,245

Total liabilities 1,768,949

1,739,183









Total shareholders' equity 296,460

284,317









Total liabilities and equity $







2,065,409

$







2,023,500

Table 2: Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)















For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans $



30,161

$



27,294

$



86,976

$



77,602 Interest and dividends on investments 265

308

761

745 Interest on deposits with banks 1,696

1,512

4,050

4,059 Total interest income 32,122

29,114

91,787

82,406 Interest expense:













Interest on deposits 14,983

11,385

42,123

28,046 Interest on borrowings 2,416

2,046

6,575

5,661 Total interest expense 17,399

13,431

48,698

33,707 Net interest income 14,723

15,683

43,089

48,699 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (141)

300

546

(1,600) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 14,864

15,383

42,543

50,299 Non-interest income













Service fees on deposit accounts 321

1,003

1,059

3,149 Gain on sale of SBA loans (2)

-

23

- Other loan fees 217

192

619

611 Bank owned life insurance income 166

153

488

443 Other 199

449

974

972 Total non-interest income 901

1,835

3,163

5,213 Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 3,178

2,834

9,466

9,414 Professional services 645

659

1,641

1,746 Occupancy and equipment 630

649

1,943

1,938 Data processing 348

368

978

1,037 FDIC insurance and other assessments 319

388

973

960 OREO expense 187

240

776

610 Other operating expense 1,058

10,711

3,358

13,276 Total non-interest expense 6,365

15,849

19,135

28,981 Income before income tax expense 9,400

1,369

26,571

26,531 Income tax expense 1,892

340

6,457

6,242 Net income attributable to Company 7,508

1,029

20,114

20,289 Less: Preferred stock dividend (5)

(7)

(16)

(20) Net income available to common shareholders $





7,503

$



1,022

$



20,098

$



20,269 Earnings per common share













Basic $







0.63

$





0.09

$





1.68

$





1.70 Diluted $







0.62

$





0.08

$





1.66

$





1.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding













Basic 11,959,546

11,945,844

11,960,173

11,945,144 Diluted 12,153,393

12,131,825

12,134,828

12,137,208

Table 3: Operating Ratios (unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Return on average assets 1.49

%

0.21

%

1.37

%

1.38

% Return on average common equity 10.08

%

1.43

%

9.20

%

9.77

% Interest rate spread 1.88

%

2.24

%

1.91

%

2.51

% Net interest margin 2.97

%

3.21

%

2.99

%

3.40

% Efficiency ratio* 40.74

%

90.47

%

41.37

%

53.76

%

*

Efficiency ratio is calculated using non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Table 4: Asset Quality Data (unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

(Amounts in thousands except ratio data) Allowance for credit losses on loans $







32,318

$







32,131 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.76

%

1.80

% Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 264.88

%

442.51

% Non-accrual loans $







12,201

$









7,261 OREO $









1,562

$









1,550

SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.

