SB Energy Announces Commercial Operation Of American-Made Solar Projects To Help Power Google Data Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



U.S. Secretary of Jennifer Granholm joined SB Energy and other officials to celebrate a historic milestone for American-made solar



SB Energy prioritizes American-made components, and the Orion projects are expected to be the first utility-scale projects to qualify for the domestic content bonus

SB Energy's Orion Solar Belt helps power Google's data centers in Ellis County and represents Google's largest solar energy in the world

BUCKHOLTS, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Energy Global, LLC

("SB Energy") announced today that its Orion I, Orion II and Orion III solar projects (the "Orion Solar Belt"), located in Milam County, Texas, have reached commercial operation. The Orion Solar Belt totals 875 MWdc of energy capacity and utilizes over 1.3 million American-made modules, U.S. steel, and other major domestically made components. The projects that make up the Orion Solar Belt are expected to be the first projects to qualify for the domestic content bonus credit enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act.



U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm joins SB Energy and other officials to celebrate a historic milestone for American-made solar

Continue Reading

SB Energy leadership was joined today by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, state and local officials, American-made suppliers, anchor customer Google, and investors to celebrate this exciting milestone for American-made energy.



"The Biden-Harris Administration envisioned an industrial strategy for clean energy that's built and installed by American workers and powering American companies in proud American communities. This future is seen in action through the Orion Solar Belt in Texas," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm . "This project showcases how American made clean energy can power data centers and our future."

The Orion Solar Belt is estimated to have employed 3,000 U.S. workers through the manufacturing of the components and construction. The Orion Solar Belt includes more than 1.3 million solar modules manufactured by First Solar at its Perrysburg, Ohio facility. Additionally, the 22,800 tons of structural steel for the entirety of the project is sourced from Gerdau steel mills located in Midlothian, Texas and Cartersville, Georgia. Additionally, the Orion Solar Belt includes Nextracker smart solar trackers, with the majority of the components manufactured domestically. SB Energy selected Blattner to provide the engineering, procurement and construction services for the project.

Rich Hossfeld, SB Energy Co-CEO, said, "When it comes to actualizing American jobs and providing power to the world's largest energy users, SB Energy is committed to creating the roadmap. We are thankful for the support from Secretary Jennifer Granholm and the many federal, local, and statewide leaders, as well as Google. We hope the Orion Solar Belt serves as a catalyst for growing investments in a robust American-made supply chain for solar."



SB Energy's projects are delivering electricity to the Texas grid and helping power Google's data centers in Ellis County and its Dallas cloud region . SB Energy's power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google for the output represents Google's largest solar energy investment in the world and contributes to its commitment to operate every hour of every day on carbon-free energy by 2030. Earlier this year, Google announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in Texas to support its cloud and data center infrastructure and help meet growing demand for Google Cloud and AI, and other digital products and services that people and organizations use every day, such as Search, Maps, and Workspace.



"Google's data centers house some of the world's most popular services and are a major economic engine for 21st century business. Our goal is to make sure that the services and products that people and customers use every day are powered by reliable carbon-free energy around-the-clock," said Ben Sloss, Vice President of 24x7 & Capacity, Google . "We're thrilled SB Energy's Orion Solar Belt is coming online, helping build a stronger future for communities and Google in Texas."

SB Energy is proud to support the Midlothian, Texas community not just by supplying clean power from the Orion Solar Belt for Google's data centers, but also through procurement of Midlothian-made steel. Most of the steel for the Orion Solar Belt was sourced from Gerdau's steel mill, also located in Midlothian.



Gerdau's President for its North American Long Steel Operation, Chia Yuan Wang , said, "The commercial operation of the Orion Solar Belt is a tremendous achievement for domestic steel and the U.S. solar industry. As a direct result of SB Energy's Orion Solar Belt and other solar projects across the country, we have expanded our U.S. operations to support the solar industry at our facilities in Midlothian, Texas as well as our facility in Cartersville, Georgia. We thank SB Energy for its leadership, and we look forward to continuing to support the solar industry."



The Texas economy is booming, and the Lone Star State leads the U.S. in both total energy consumption and installed renewable energy capacity. Currently, Texans get nearly 30 percent of their energy from renewable energy resources. The state has 70 gigawatts of installed solar, wind and energy storage capacity.1



The Orion Solar Belt, based in Milam County, is estimated to contribute $100 million to local services over the life of the projects. SB Energy is proud to be a local partner to the Milam County community.



Milam County Judge

Bill Whitmire said, "It has been a pleasure to work with SB Energy as they build energy projects in Milam County that will contribute to the energy economy here in Texas. Throughout the development of the Orion Solar Projects, SB Energy's employees and contractors have worked with our communities by supporting local businesses like Hecho En Texas, contributing to the improvement of local schools, and sponsoring

community services like The HOP Transportation Program here in Milam County. We also recognize the substantial tax revenue that these projects will add to the county and look forward to working with SB Energy in the future."

About SB Energy

SB Energy is a leading utility-scale solar, energy storage, and technology platform backed by SoftBank Group Corp. SB Energy develops, owns, and operates some of the largest and advanced renewable projects across the U.S. SB Energy's mission is to provide flexible renewable energy at scale, and benefiting our planet, customers, communities, and people. For more information, visit SBEnergy .



1

SOURCE SB Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED