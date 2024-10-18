DGE's 4Th Investigator-Initiated Trials Conference To Provide Strategies On Building Smooth And Successful Investigator-Initiated Trials

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Join us at the

4th Investigator-Initiated Trials on November 11-12th at The Inn at Penn

in Philadelphia, PA , where we will dive into strategies for building successful IITs. This event will focus on how to streamline study milestones, master budget forecasting, and enhance sponsor-investigator communication.

Dynamic Global Events has produced an all-new agenda that includes engaging panel discussions, keynotes, and real-world insights from leaders at top companies such as Sanofi, Beigene, Merck, Ipsen, Secura Bio, and many more! You will hear strategies on how to ensure...

Read More>>

To learn more, visit

.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN