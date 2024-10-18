Freedom Factory Launches New Every-Day Carry (EDC) That Delivers Seamless Onchain Transactions To The Palm Of Your Hand
- Freedom Factory
proudly unveils the
dGEN1 , a groundbreaking onchain EDC designed to make crypto interactions seamless on mobile. crypto development and usage is hindered by tech giants that impose fees, block apps, and restrict blockchain protocols at the application layer. The dGEN1 is a fresh alternative - It allows users to use onchain apps, free from intermediaries or hidden charges.
Backed by leading crypto investors, dGEN1 to be shipped in Spring 2025
More than just another device, the dGEN1 reimagines how users interact with decentralized applications, providing a new level of freedom and simplicity for crypto transactions. Equipped with
ethOS v4.0 , the
dGEN1
empowers users to seamlessly transact onchain and includes an innovative
dApp Store
that supports Ethereum and Layer 2 (L2) apps.
Pre-orders for the
dGEN1
are available now at
freedomfactory . Devices will begin shipping worldwide in
Spring 2025 .
"Onchain is now seamless"
"Crypto is no longer confined to desktop and browser applications, onchain is now seamless", says
Markus Haas , co-creator of the dGEN1 and CEO of Freedom Factory. "By integrating Ethereum at the operating system level, the dGEN1 removes the friction and complexity of crypto interactions, offering an experience that's secure and free from the limitations imposed by traditional platforms. The future of onchain is seamless, and it's now in your pocket."
About the dGEN1
The
dGEN1
merges the power of a
mobile device , the security of a
hardware wallet , and the ease of an
every-day carry . Designed for convenience and security, the dGEN1 is compact yet loaded with innovative features that cater to crypto users' needs on the go.
Key features include:
Layer 2 (L2) support
for faster, lower-cost transactions.
Integrated crypto messaging
to securely communicate within the onchain ecosystem.
Seamless transactions , eliminating the need for separate wallets or browser extensions.
An
on-board light node
for transaction validation and enhanced security.
The dGEN1 is designed to provide crypto enthusiasts a tool for
digital sovereignty, empowering users to control their digital assets and data with unprecedented security and ease.
About Freedom Factory
Founded in
2021,
Freedom Factory
is the company behind the
dGEN1 and ethOS , the Ethereum-based operating system. With a mission to spread the adoption of onchain technology, Freedom Factory's work has garnered support from organizations like
NounsDAO
and the
Optimism Foundation , as well as investment from industry leaders
Balaji Srinivasan
and
Vitalik Buterin .
SOURCE Freedom Factory
