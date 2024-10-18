Best Day Brewing Brings Total Funding To $22.5M In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The will expand product pipeline of non-alcoholic beer and further scale distribution nationwide to meet increased demand

Best Day Brewing, the #1 fastest-growing, non-alcoholic craft beer brand in the United States, has announced $22.5M in total funding raised in 2024 from new partners and existing investors – showcasing the high-level of confidence in the industry, brand, and Best Day's product. This secures the company's position as the clear #2 pure play in the category.

Since joining the non-alcoholic in 2022, Best Day quickly emerged as a fast-growing brand helping to drive consumption in this high-growth category. Over the past 12 months, the company's increased growth has established it as the category's rising star and research proves the industry isn't slowing down. In 2023, the global non-alcoholic beer market stood at

US$ 20 billion

and is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 40 billion by 20331.

"There's a shift happening with drinking behaviors. The future is all about freedom of choice. Consumers are demanding more options, whether they are mindful drinkers, switch drinkers, Cali-sober, sober curious, or just want a really good tasting beer without the impact of alcohol. Best Day Brewing is the defining brand of this movement, reshaping and pioneering the future of drinking," said Tate Huffard, CEO & Founder of Best Day Brewing. "To date, the explosive growth in this category has largely come from word of mouth. The funding we've received this year will help grow our brand awareness and allow us to reach a much larger audience, support our rapidly increasing retail and distribution network, and lead to many more best days across the country."

Studies show a majority of consumers - 65% - are drinking more mindfully2. Only 62% of adults under the age of 35 drink alcohol, down from 72% two decades ago3. This generational shift further reinforces Best Day's belief in the long-term trend.

"The non-alcoholic movement is here to stay. Best Day entered the category at the start of the surge and offered consumers a product that complemented their lifestyle," added Jane Armstrong Hockman, President of Best Day Brewing. "With reinforced confidence from current backers, along with expanded support, our total funding in 2024 will allow us to scale exponentially - reaching new markets, introducing

new products that consumers are eager for, and growing Best Day's community of doers."

Rooted in the relentlessly optimistic ethos of 'Best Day Yet,' Best Day crafts non-alcoholic beer with premium ingredients and unparalleled attention to detail. The beer is first brewed to full strength with the alcohol removed through a process that maintains temperatures and preserves the aromas and flavors. This

process gives Best Day the quality, flavor, and craftsmanship expected of a premium beer.

The

brand's full-flavored range

of

craft brews, including West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Kölsch, and Electro-Lime, as well as rotating limited-edition flavors, celebrate the

freedom

of choice without sacrificing quality and experience. As consumers' relationship with alcohol evolves, the future is dedicated to personalized consumption.

Best Day Brewing is available online on bestdaybrewing , on Amazon, and in 35 states (and growing) including major and premier partners

such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Wegmans, Target, Winco, and Sprouts.

"This is a very exciting new chapter for Best Day. We have come a long way and know none of this would be possible without the support of investors, key retailers, distributors, team members, and of course, consumers," shared Mike Sheehan, Chief Strategic Officer & Co-Founder of Best Day Brewing. "We cannot thank them enough for their belief in our brand's vision. Cheers to many more best days ahead."

About Best Day Brewing

Best Day Brewing is on a mission to pioneer the 'future of drinking' and create the world's best-tasting non-alcoholic craft beer. Rooted in the relentlessly optimistic ethos of 'Best Day Yet,' Best Day crafts exceptional non-alcoholic beer with unparalleled attention to detail and premium ingredients. This synergy empowers consumers to have a freedom of choice like never before, without sacrificing quality or experience, because life is chock-full of moments that deserve a great beer without the booze.

Best Day Brewing's full-flavored range of craft brews includes West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Kölsch, and Electro-Lime, as well as rotating limited-edition flavors. Best Day Brewing donates at least 1% of its annual sales to 1% For The Planet-approved nonprofits. Available online at

and Amazon, as well as in 35 states including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Wegmans, Target, Winco, and Sprouts.

