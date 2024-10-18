UN Inquiry Panel Underscores End To Palestine Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- A United Nations (UN) inquiry committee issued Friday a new position paper emphasizing the responsibility of states and international organizations including the UN to take action to end the unlawful Israeli of Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a statement released from Geneva, Navi Pillay, the chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem, said: "Israel's internationally wrongful acts give rise to State responsibility not only for Israel but for all States."

"It is incumbent on all States to work cooperatively in order to bring the unlawful occupation to an end and to work towards the full realization of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," Pillay added.

Pillay also underlined the obligation of states not to recognize the Israeli occupation's territorial or sovereignty claims over the occupied territories, adding that states must not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the occupation or locate their diplomatic missions to the occupation in Jerusalem.

She called on all States to cut aid or assistance in maintaining the unlawful occupation including financial military and political aid or support and stated that the root cause of the protracted conflict is the occupation.

The legal position paper set forth the Commission's views in relation to state responsibility and how the General Assembly and the Security Council can identify and implement the precise modalities and actions required to bring the occupation to an end as rapidly as possible.

The Commission found that the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the Legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israeli occupation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem is authoritative and unambiguous in stating that Israeli occupation's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful under international law.

The Commission's paper also called on Israeli occupation authority, third States and the United Nations to put into place a comprehensive plan of action to dismantle settlements, evacuate all settlers from occupied territory, return land titles and natural resources to the displaced Palestinians, and repeal all restrictive and discriminatory laws and policies.

The UN Human Rights Council established the Commission on 27 May 2021 to investigate alleged violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem from 13 April 2021 onwards. (end)

