Vikram Bhatt Shares How Mahesh Bhatt Brought ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’ Into Existence

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Director-producer Vikram Bhatt, who is known for 'Ghulam', '1920', 'Raaz' and others, has heaped praise on filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt.

On Friday, Vikram took to his Instagram, and shared a capturing the BTS moments from his upcoming movie 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani'.

He shared how the senior filmmaker never found the need to claim the title of the superhit musical 'Aashiqui' when he set out to make the film. And, how he helped him bring 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' to life.

'Aashiqui', which was released in 1990, was a humongous hit with all its songs turning out to be chartbusters with both its lead actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal turning into overnight stars. The film even inspired a second part 'Aashiqui 2' which starred Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur as leads.

Vikram also penned a long note in the caption praising Mahesh Bhatt. He wrote,“It's ironic that parties should fight over the title Aashiqui when my boss (Mahesh Bhatt) made the film and did not even find the need to stake claim. Then I said to him, like the dialogue from the film 'Deewar', 'Mere pass Bhatt sahab hain'. Don't need any title when I have the one who creatively engineered it. Let's do it again”.

He further mentioned,“A new boy - new girl love story with great music!" Boss thought a while and then said, 'I have a story. Suhrita will direct it'. 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' was born. Then came @ajay_murdia and he understood our dream and made it a reality! Here is the man Mahesh Bhatt and his rage, kicking ass like no one else does (sic)”.

Vikram Bhatt is known as the specialist of the horror genre, and the music of his films connects with the audience at large.