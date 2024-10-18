DEA Asserts That THCA Doesn't Conform To Legal Hemp Definition
Date
10/18/2024 4:07:20 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
In the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp is defined as a marijuana product that contains under 0.3% delta-9 THC. Recently, a top official at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (“DEA”) clarified in a new letter that this limit included delta-9 THC as well as THCA, a cannabinoid which changes into delta-9 THC when heated.
In the letter , Terrence Boss stated that congress had directed that the concentration of delta-9 THC be tested using techniques such as post-decarboxylation. Boss is the chief of the drug and chemical evaluation section at the federal agency. He explained that THCA derived from marijuana didn't need to meet hemp's definition...
