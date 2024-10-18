Litime Introduces 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Lifepo4 Battery

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SHENZHEN, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 - As a brand dedicated to prioritizing user needs, LiTime has developed a lithium marine battery specifically for trolling motors , informed by the feedback of over 30,000 users.As sustainability becomes a global priority, lithium batteries are key to decarbonizing the world's economy. Canada aims to lead in clean energy batteries by 2035, guided by its battery innovation roadmap.This roadmap calls for wider battery adoption and extended battery life -goals that align perfectly with LiTime's cutting-edge battery technology.Read on to explore how LiTime innovation can benefit Canadian users.Standing apart from budget lithium batteries, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Battery is built using premium manufacturing processes, boasting over 4,000 cycles and a lifespan exceeding 10 years.Traditional lithium batteries often lack the protection needed for tough conditions. LiTime's cold weather battery , however, automatically cuts off discharge at -4F and resumes charging at 41F, allowing users to confidently enjoy their time even during Quebec's winters. The upgraded ABS casing enhances shock resistance and corrosion protection, making it ideal for rough water conditions while keeping trolling motors stable and quietUnlike traditional lead-acid batteries, which often struggle with sudden power demands and voltage drops, LiTime's battery delivers up to 300A of power for 5 seconds, providing the burst of energy needed for quick adjustments or frequent starts. The battery is also ABYC compliant.Traditional lead-acid batteries are bulky and require multiple units to power a boat over long periods. The LiTime battery weighs just 23.4 lbs and comes in a compact Group 31 size (L13W6.77H8.43 inches), greatly reducing the load on the boat. This battery can power a trolling motor for an entire day. Its superior energy density and extended battery life provide reliable power for fishing and long water adventures, letting users focus on the experience without worrying about energy.For users with higher power demands, LiTime has also developed the 36V 50Ah Trolling Motor Lithium Battery featuring Bluetooth technology.Hashtag: #LiTime

About LiTime

With a commitment to 'Tech, driven, best value,' LiTime is celebrating 15th year in the new energy industry, striving to provide LiFePO4 batteries that meet the demands of more diverse applications.

