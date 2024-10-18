(MENAFN- The Rio Times) JHSF, a leading Brazilian luxury company, has released its third-quarter results for 2024. The company's performance shows strong growth across its business segments. JHSF's real estate development division reported a significant increase in sales compared to the same period last year. Contracted sales reached R$377.9 million ($67.5 million), marking a 44% rise from Q3 2023.



A key project that commenced during this quarter was the Reserva Cidade Jardim. This development is part of the larger Cidade Jardim Complex, expanding JHSF 's portfolio of high-end properties. The company's focus on luxury real estate continues to attract buyers despite economic challenges.



JHSF's shopping mall division also demonstrated impressive results. The compan owns and operates several upscale shopping centers, including Catarina Fashion Outlet, Shops Jardins, and Cidade Jardim. These malls collectively generated sales of R$1.3 billion ($232.1 million), representing a 25% increase from the previous year. The high occupancy rate of 97.5% in these retail spaces reflects strong demand from tenants.





JHSF's Q3 2024 Results: Luxury Real Estate and Retail Sectors Thrive

The hospitality sector showed modest improvement, with hotel occupancy rates rising by 2 percentage points to reach 54%. JHSF's São Paulo Catarina Executive International Airport reported positive figures, with a 31.1% increase in aircraft movements and a 26.6% rise in fuel sales compared to Q3 2023.



These results indicate JHSF's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the luxury segment. The company's diverse portfolio, spanning real estate, retail, hospitality, and aviation, provides multiple revenue streams. This strategy helps JHSF maintain stability and growth even in uncertain economic conditions.







The Brazilian luxury market continues to show resilience, with high-income consumers driving demand for premium products and experiences. JHSF's focus on this segment allows the company to benefit from the spending power of affluent customers. As Brazil's economy shows signs of recovery, JHSF's performance reflects broader trends in consumer confidence and spending.

