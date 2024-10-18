Omar's Statehood Resolution A Ratification Of Aug 5 Decisions: PDP's Waheed Para
Date
10/18/2024 12:04:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar-
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and MLA from Pulwama, Waheed Para Friday criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's first resolution on Statehood, terming it as” nothing less than ratification of the August 5th, 2019 decision.”
“Omar Abdullah's first resolution on statehood is nothing less than ratification of the August 5th, 2019 decision. No resolution on Article 370 and scaling down the demand to mere statehood is a huge setback, especially after seeking votes on the promise of restoring Article 370,” Para wrote on X.
According to news agency IANS, the Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed the resolution for the restoration of statehood in first meeting..
