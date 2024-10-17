Protheragen Introduces Disease Model Development Platform To Empower Rare Disease Therapy Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Protheragen, a leading CRO in rare research, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking disease model development platform. This is specifically designed to develop 2D cell culture, 3D organoid, and animal models to accelerate research and therapy development for rare diseases. This state-of-the-art platform combines cutting-edge technology, extensive biological data, and unparalleled expertise to empower researchers and companies in their quest to discover effective therapies for underserved patient populations.



In the ever-evolving landscape of biomedical research, the need for innovative solutions to tackle rare diseases has never been more pressing. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), there are over 7,000 rare diseases affecting approximately 30 million Americans alone. The majority of these conditions lack effective treatment options, primarily due to the challenges in understanding their underlying mechanisms. In a groundbreaking move, Protheragen, a trailblazer in rare disease research, has unveiled its new disease model development platform aimed at revolutionizing research and development in the realm of rare diseases.



Protheragen can provide rare disease model generation, validation and characterization, drug screening, and efficacy testing for drug development researchers, all to support the therapeutic research and development for rare diseases. No matter the types of rare disease models, e.g. 2D cell culture, 3D organoid, or animal models, Protheragen has the models covered! Its model development services aim to bridge the gaps between lab research and real-world treatment by providing a robust framework for modeling diseases, identifying potential therapeutic targets, and validating novel treatment approaches.



In addition to developing rare disease models, Protheragen also provides comprehensive orphan disease research services including drug safety evaluation, drug repurposing, artificial intelligence services, and therapeutic development solutions. As a CRO company long engaged in rare disease research, Protheragen has built a robust network of partnerships with academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms to support this effort and improve research outcomes.



About Protheragen

Protheragen specializes in providing a range of preclinical research services for rare disease research, addressing many of the challenges encountered in drug discovery and development. Its end-to-end rare disease therapy development solutions cover a full package of therapeutic development services, which include small molecule, cell therapy, gene therapy, therapeutic antibody, therapeutic peptide, and therapeutic protein. These services and solutions are committed to expanding scientific understanding and finding new therapies for rare diseases that often lack attention and resources.



