Invaders Hit Marhanets With Artillery
10/17/2024 11:02:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Friday, October 18, Russian troops fired artillery at the town of Marhanets in the Dnipro region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.
“The night in the Dnipropetrovsk region was free of enemy attacks. However, the morning in Nikopol region began with shelling . The aggressor fired at Manganese with artillery. No one was killed or injured,” noted the head of the Joint Staff.
According to Lysak, yesterday Russians damaged another private house in Nikopol.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 17, Russian troops shelled Marhanets with artillery. Women aged 47 and 68 and a 56-year-old man were wounded.
