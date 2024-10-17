Stoneridge, Inc. To Broadcast Its Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call On The Web
NOVI, Mich., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI ) will webcast its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call live on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jim Zizelman, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.
page of the Investors section of the Company's website, .
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at .
