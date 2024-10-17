(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) According to a

recent study , many American adults tend to obtain information about cannabis not from or medical resources but rather from friends and family. The study, which included a nationally representative sample of 1,161 participants, highlighted that government websites were the least preferred source for marijuana-related information, accounting for just 4.7% of respondents. providers were slightly more popular, with 9.3% citing them as a source. Interestingly, budtenders who provide guidance in cannabis dispensaries were at 8.6%.

In contrast, the leading sources of cannabis information were family and friends, with 35.65%, closely followed by websites at...

