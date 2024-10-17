São Paulo Logistics Market Sees Record-Breaking R$1.7 Billion Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The BTG Pactual Logistics Fund (BTLG11) has completed a landmark transaction in Brazil's market. The fund acquired a portfolio of 13 assets in São Paulo for R$1.7 billion ($303 million).



This deal marks a significant milestone in the country's logistics property sector. The newly acquired properties boast a total gross leasable area of 541,000 square meters.



Importantly, 94% of the revenue from these assets comes from locations within a 60-kilometer radius of São Paulo's capital. This strategic positioning enhances the portfolio's value and growth potential.



Major corporations occupy a substantial portion of the properties. Unilever, DHL, Nestlé, Shopee, and JSL, along with 12 other tenants, generate 76% of the portfolio's revenue.



This diverse tenant mix provides stability and reduces risk for the fund. The payment structure involves two parts. BTLG11 will pay R$1.15 billion ($205 million) upfront, with the remaining R$614.25 million ($109.7 million) due after 18 months.







The second payment will be adjusted for inflation using the IPCA index. Investors in BTLG11 can expect a positive impact on their dividends.

Strong Financial Performance and Positive Outlook

The fund estimates an increase of R$0.32 ($0.057) per share as a result of this transaction. The deal's capitalization rate is estimated at 9.5% per year, indicating a favorable outlook for the fund's performance.



BTLG11's recent financial reports show promising results. In August, the fund reported earnings of R$35.4 million ($6.3 million), surpassing July's R$25.8 million ($4.6 million).



The fund's monthly report revealed a revenue of R$18.5 million ($3.3 million) and a Net Operating Income of R$18.2 million ($3.25 million). Following these strong results, BTLG11 announced a dividend distribution of R$33.7 million ($6 million).



This translates to R$0.78 ($0.14) per share, an increase of R$0.02 ($0.0036) from the previous distribution. The fund retained R$1.6 million ($285,000) for its reserves.



This significant acquisition reflects the growing strength of Brazil's logistics real estate sector. It demonstrates investor confidence in the market's potential for growth and profitability.



In short, as e-commerce continues to expand, the demand for well-located logistics properties is likely to increase further.

