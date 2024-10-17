Petermann Bus Demonstrates Its Ongoing Commitment To Safety With Bus Donation To Goshen Fire Department

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Edward Myers, Chief, Goshen Township Fire and EMSGOSHEN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Petermann Bus, a student leader dedicated to safety, has donated a school bus to Goshen Township Fire and EMS for emergency rescue training focused on large vehicles, which includes school buses, cement trucks, semis, and more.This donation was made as part of Petermann Bus's company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. These bus donations help repurpose retired, non-electric vehicles from the Company's fleets, further contributing to the Company's transition to alternative fuel-powered and zero-emission buses. In addition to this bus donation, the team has also contributed to the community through Stuff the Bus events and just this past summer, donated a“Grub Bus” to the Goshen Local School District as a way to deliver warm meals to students.“We are extremely grateful for this bus donation from Petermann Bus,” said Edward Myers, Chief, Goshen Township Fire and EMS.“These larger vehicles are hard to obtain for training purposes and invaluable for the training experience our team gets out of it. While we hope to never respond to a school bus crash, in the event that we do, these trainings keep us prepared in becoming familiar with the structures of these larger vehicles. Thank you again to Petermann for their donation and contribution to our community's safety.”“Safety is and will always be our number one priority,” said Dan Harmon, General Manager, Petermann Bus.“We are glad that this bus donation will be put to effective use by the fire department for their safety training. There is a sense of pride to be felt knowing this donation will contribute to the overall safety of the community and our students, especially since we've been part of the community for over two decades. Thank you again to our firefighters and other frontline emergency and medical workers for their dedication to our community.”-END-About Petermann Bus : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

