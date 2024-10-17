QFFD Acting Director-General Meets Burundi's Foreign Minister

Doha: Acting Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri met Thursday with of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi HE Albert Shingiro, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest within the scope of future projects and ways to support and develop them.

