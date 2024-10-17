Top Stories On 17 October: Infosys, Wipro Q2 Results, Bahraich Encounter Bid, India's Lowest Test Score & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news on 17 October: A series of events that took place on Thursday right from business to sports.

Infosys announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Thursday, October 17, reporting a rise of 4.7 per cent in net at ₹6,506 crore, compared to ₹6,212 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's second-largest information (IT) services provider's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose 5.1 per cent to ₹40,958 crore, compared to ₹38,994 crore in the year-ago period.

“We had strong growth of 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant current in Q2. The growth was broad-based, with good momentum in financial services. This stems from our strength in industry expertise, market-leading capabilities in cloud with Cobalt and generative AI with Topaz, resulting in growing client preference to partner with us”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director, Infosys.

IT giant Wipro announced on Thursday reported its quarterly results ending on September 31, 2024. The IT giant posted a 21% surge in its net profit to ₹3,209 crore, compared to ₹2,646 crore in the same period last year.

The IT giant further recommended issue of bonus shares to shareholders (including stock dividend to ADS holders) in the ratio of 1:1 (1 equity share for every 1 equity share held), subject to approval of shareholders.

Bahraich encounter bid

Two suspects in the Bahraich violence case , identified as Sarfaraz and Talib, were shot by the Uttar Pradesh Police as they attempted to escape to Nepal. Both sustained injuries

According to police five people were arrested, and two of them attempted to flee.

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla says, "When the Police team went to Nanpara area for the recovery of the murder weapon, Md Sarfaraz alias Rinku and Md Talib alias Sablu had kept the murder weapon in a loaded state, which they used to fire on the police. In self-defence, police resorted to retaliatory fire, which injured the two. They are undergoing treatment. We have arrested the other three accused as well. All 5 have been officially arrested. Strict action will be taken against all of them... Search is going on for the other accused... They are undergoing treatment and are alive."

Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident

As many as 23 passengers, including 11 were seriously injured after a bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala on Thursday, the police said.

The police said that 11 passengers have sustained serious injuries, while the rest suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, the incident happened when the bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai on early Thursday morning.

The police also said that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to crash into a heavy vehicle, possibly a container or trailer, from behind.

Cricket: India's lowest score

"It was my misjudgement of the pitch," a hurting India skipper Rohit Sharma said on Thursday, taking full responsibility for the team's lowest ever innings total of 46 in a home Tes that he is still hoping to save despite New Zealand's current domination.

New Zealand pacers Mark Henry and William O'Rourke shared nine wickets among them to skittle India for 46 on the second day of the first Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after Rohit opted to bat first under overcast skies.

"I am hurting a little bit because I made that call. We found ourselves in a situation where we got bowled out for 46 runs. As a captain, it definitely hurts to see that number," said Rohit during the post-day press meet after New Zealand were comfortably placed at 180/3.

"So, clearly a misjudgement of the pitch. I did not read the pitch well enough and we sit in this situation. Though in 365 days, you will make two or three bad calls. That is absolutely fine, I guess," he rued.