Dodge Puts Pedal Down On 20Th Anniversary Celebration Of HEMI®-Powered Dodge Durango, Announces New 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey

Dodge is keeping the brand's anniversary party going, marking two decades worth of HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango production with the announcement of a fourth 2025 special-edition Durango model, the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey.
Dodge keeps HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango anniversary party going, rolls out new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey
2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey is fourth overall Durango special-edition vehicle, and third Durango SRT Hellcat special-edition vehicle, announced for 2025 model year
Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey follows three previous special-edition models: 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet , 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead and 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary
Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey exterior features include dark bronze 20-by-10-inch Brass Monkey wheels, Brass Monkey exterior badging, Red Oxide exterior color, Satin Black painted hood and more
Sepia Laguna leather SRT seats, silver SRT Hellcat logo embroidered on seatbacks and leather and suede steering wheel featuring silver/sepia stitching are just a few of the unique interior appointments
Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey moves from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, clocks the quarter-mile in an elapsed time of 11.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 180 mph thanks to supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine under the hood
All 2025 model-year Durango special-edition models are available now for ordering at dealerships
Interactive Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage allows customers to identify nearby dealers with Dodge Durango special-edition models in stock
"The 2025 Dodge
Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey caps a trio of 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat special-edition models as we recognize 20 years of HEMI power in the Dodge performance SUV," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO. "The Durango continues to lead the segment with the Durango SRT Hellcat, the fastest, most capable American three-row gas SUV, delivering best-in-class available towing of 8,700 lbs."
Dodge first ramped up full production of
HEMI-fueled Durango models in 2004, and the brand is celebrating the 20th anniversary of that power-packed pairing by rolling out a lineup of limited-production SUVs outfitted with unique features and distinctive Dodge DNA. The Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey follows previous special-edition models, including the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet , 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead and 2025 Dodge Durango R//T 20th Anniversary .
The lineup of Dodge
Durango special-edition models can be searched for dealer availability by using the interactive Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage . The Horsepower Locator allows customers to identify a nearby dealer with a Durango special-edition model in stock, with the list of available vehicles refreshed weekly as dealer allocation is updated. Dealer information and a link to the dealer website is also provided to make reaching out and placing orders with dealers easy.
2025 Dodge
Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey
A fan-favorite accent color for years on previous Dodge models, dark bronze embellishments accentuate the bold look of the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey. Featuring a Red Oxide exterior color, highlight content added to the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey includes:
20-by-10-inch Brass Monkey wheels
Brass Monkey exterior badging
Sepia Laguna leather SRT seats
Silver SRT Hellcat logo embroidered on seatbacks
Leather and suede steering wheel featuring silver/sepia stitching
Satin Black painted hood
Black six-piston Brembo brake system
Black exhaust tips
Dual silver/sepia accent stitching throughout the interior
Premium wrapped instrument panel
Forged carbon-fiber with light black chrome interior accents
Suede headliner
Like its special-edition Durango SRT Hellcat siblings, the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey moves from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, clocks the quarter-mile in an elapsed time of 11.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 180 mph thanks to the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine under the hood.
Additional standard performance features and premium standard content on the
Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey include:
SRT Performance Pages, with info on vehicle performance, including timers, g-force, gauges, engine and dyno readouts
Configurable Drive Modes for more vehicle control
Race Options that allow the driver to activate, deactivate and adjust the rpm values for Launch Control and Shift Light features
TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission
Steering-wheel-mounted paddles for manual-style shifting
Seven available Drive modes – Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco and Valet
10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Wireless charging
19-speaker Harman Kardon system with an 825-watt amplifier
Second-row console with armrest
Sunroof
Standard ADAS features include Blind-spot Monitoring with Trailer Detect, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and more
The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey is available at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $113,720 (excluding destination charge). All 2025 Dodge Durango special-edition models are available now for ordering at dealerships.
Dodge//SRT
For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.
The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger
SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.
Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge
Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.
Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global
automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .
