Vietnam Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis Of 28 Existing And 14 Upcoming Data Centers With Coverage Of 17 Investors/Operators
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (Excel) product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 28 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Ho Chi Minh City dominates Vietnam's upcoming data center market with almost 65% of the total power capacity. Viettel IDC is the country's largest data center Operator, followed by FPT Telecom and CMC Telecom. The upcoming data center capacity in Vietnam is over 400 MW on full build, which is almost three times the country's current existing capacity. Almost 40% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated in Hanoi.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (28 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Datacenter Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
CMC Telecom DTS Telecom Edge Centres Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation) FPT Telecom Gaw Capital Hanel-CSF HTC Telecom International (ECODC) Infracrowd Capital NTT Global Data Centers ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Telehouse (KDDI) + FPT Vantage Data Centers Viettel IDC VNPT VNTT Worldwide DC Solutions
