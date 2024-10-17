عربي


Beirut Building Housing Al Jazeera, Embassies Evacuated After Threats: Security Source

10/17/2024 6:55:52 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut, Lebanon: A central Beirut building home to offices, broadcaster Al Jazeera and the embassies of Norway and Azerbaijan was evacuated Thursday after alleged Israeli threats, a Lebanese security source said. "The building administration received three phone calls claiming to be from Israel, repeating an order to evacuate the building," the source told AFP, requesting anonymity and adding: "As the calls were via an app, it was not possible to determine their source or seriousness" so the building containing dozens of offices and firms "was evacuated".

MENAFN17102024000063011010ID1108791030


The Peninsula

