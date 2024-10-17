DENSO Completes $4.4M Compressed Air System Project With Energy Systems Group And Support From Consumers Energy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Updated system offers significant efficiency, sustainability gains at thermal facility in Battle Creek, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, has completed a $4.4 million project with Energy Systems Group (ESG)

to update and replace compressed air systems at its thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Consumers Energy contributed more than $493,000 to the initiative, collaborating with DENSO to protect the planet.

The project represents DENSO's largest green investment in its North American operations this year to date.

The updates will allow the location – DENSO's first manufacturing site in the U.S., established in 1984 – to reduce its carbon output by 3,110 metric tons per year, equivalent to the amount of electricity used in more than 700 homes annually.

"To create a greener future, it requires the collaboration of many," said Todd Greer, vice president of Manufacturing at DENSO's Battle Creek facility. "That's why we are so appreciative of ESG and Consumers Energy's support. Together, we were able to harness our collective know-how for maximum sustainability impact. Activities like this are what drive us closer to our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2035 ."

DENSO shared earlier this year

it was working with Energy Systems Group to leverage the company's rich energy management and sustainable infrastructure expertise. The result is an updated, cost-effective and highly efficient compressed air system.

"When thinking about sustainability, improving the management of compressed air systems may not be the first solution that comes to mind," said ESG President Steve Craig. "But in a manufacturing environment, improvements in this area can significantly enhance an operation's eco-friendliness. We're proud to be part of DENSO's green journey."

Consumers Energy's support is the energy provider's latest collaboration with DENSO. In

April 2023, DENSO's

Battle Creek

thermal facility joined

the Consumers Energy Renewable Energy Program .

This included agreeing to match the site's electricity use with wind and solar energy developed by Consumers Energy in

Michigan, supporting the energy provider's Clean Energy Plan.

"We applaud DENSO and ESG for their commitment to contributing to a cleaner planet," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Projects like these provide a clear example of how businesses can reduce costs and put people to work while making decisions that benefit the community and all of Michigan."

DENSO's sustainability focus in Battle Creek extends beyond its operations. In

September 2023, the company announced with

Michigan

Governor

Gretchen Whitmer

it was

investing

$63 million

in the

thermal facility

to retool production lines and accommodate more products that support electrified vehicles.

The DENSO location is among the largest employers in Battle Creek, producing heating and cooling technology for thousands of vehicles built in North America. One in four vehicles manufactured in the U.S. contains a part produced at DENSO's Battle Creek location.

For anyone interested in opportunities at a mobility supplier committed to contributing to a better world for all, visit densocareers .

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit .

SOURCE DENSO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED