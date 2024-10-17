Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size To Surpass USD Billion 6.45 By 2032 With A 8.15 % CAGR From 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Image Analysis Software industry

Global Medical Image Analysis Software include - AGFA Healthcare, AQUILAB, Carestream Health

The global medical image analysis software market is expected to grow at an 8.15% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above 6.45 USD billion by 2032 from 3.24 USD billion in 2023.

Top Key players in Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report:

AGFA Healthcare, AQUILAB, Carestream Health, Inc., Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Image Analysis, INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd., Merge Healthcare, Inc., MIM Software Inc., Mirada Medical Limited, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and others.

Market Segment and sub segment:

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Type

Integrated Software

Standalone Software.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Image Type

2d

3d

4d

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Modality

CT

MRI

PET

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Application

Orthopedic

Dental

Oncology

Nephrology

Neurology

Cardiology

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by End UserHospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Medical Imaging Software Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases

Increased government investment and reimbursement initiatives, the growing demand for early detection tools, the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, the expansion of new facilities by market players in developing nations, and technological advancements that shorten time periods are all anticipated to propel market growth. For example, the Indian government introduced X-Ray Setu, a free AI-based tool, in June 2021 with the goal of helping physicians with early COVID-19 therapies. In order to address the increasing demand for CT scanners and solidify its position in the industry, Siemens Healthineers established a new CT scanner production facility in India in 2022.

Opportunities

Advancements in imaging technology

Market demand for medical imaging and radiology software is anticipated to increase in response to ongoing developments in imaging technology, such as Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD). The goal of this computer-aided diagnostic (CAD) approach is to offer a way to evaluate data with the use of computer software. Image processing, computer vision, mathematics, physics, and statistics are all combined in computer-aided diagnosis to provide automated methods that help radiologists analyze data and make choices. In CAD imaging or image analysis, the steps include picture enhancement, initial detection, and image feature extraction, including segmentation. Medical imaging software is in high demand due to the increasing frequency of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopaedic problems. These diseases also create a need for efficient diagnostic solutions.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

– Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

