Nrichdx To Display Automated Liquid Biopsy Sample Prep & Present Latest Research At AMP 2024 Annual Meeting This November

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nRichDX ® , best known for its Sample Prep SystemTM for liquid biopsy, will display its latest products, present new data, and exhibit at the

Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting 2024. The meeting is November 19-23 at the Vancouver Centre, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The meeting is devoted to exploring and recognizing the latest discoveries in molecular pathology and precision medicine. nRichDX will exhibit in booth

#1321 , and its solutions used in at least three technical posters. The exhibits open at 11:15 AM on Thursday, November 21, and close at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 23.

nRichDX

nRichDX's patented nRicher Cartridge for extraction of liquid biopsy analytes from patient biofluid samples will be on display in the nRichDX booth at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting, November 21-23, 2024 in Vancouver, BC.

AMP Meeting attendees working in liquid biopsy and the extraction of analytes including ctDNA, ctRNA, cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA), and the enrichment of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are encouraged to schedule a meeting

or visit the nRichDX booth to see the latest liquid biopsy sample prep solutions and learn more about how extracting higher yields of these analytes can increase assay performance through better sensitivity and earlier detection of targeted oncology markers.

"Sample prep yield has been called the critical bottleneck in liquid biopsy - with poor yields primarily responsible for assay failures due to poor sensitivity, false negatives, and QNS errors. Existing sample prep methods are a big part of liquid biopsy's sensitivity problem," said William Curtis, CEO of nRichDX. "Revolution Sample Prep is engineered to solve liquid biopsy's sensitivity problem by delivering higher yields of rare analytes with a simpler, scalable workflow. I particularly look forward to meeting AMP 2024 attendees looking for liquid biopsy solutions beyond the status quo."

The

nRichDX booth will feature the Revolution PlusTM instrument and a preview of the Revolution ProTM instrument being introduced in 2025. Both automated sample prep solutions exclusively process nRichDX's unique nRicherTM cartridges.

The new nRicher Cartridges have the broadest input sample volume range of any commercially available kit - from as little as 1 mL up to 100 mL in a single extraction, eliminating the tedious and yield-lowering sample transfer, pooling, preconcentration, and re-elution steps often required by other sample prep methods.

At least three posters planned for the meeting will include nRichDX solutions:



Enhanced Extraction and Preservation of Circulating Cell-Free RNA from 50 mL Cell-Free Urine, presented in collaboration with Agilent Technologies

The Mutational Landscape of Circulating Tumor Cells in Pancreatic Cancer, presented in collaboration with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Clinical Validation of Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) Extraction from Whole Blood Plasma using the nRichDX® Revolution Max 20 Kit and Sample Prep System, presented in collaboration with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

AMP attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment to meet with nRichDX people at the meeting or schedule an in-booth discussion and demo. For more information about nRichDX's schedule at the AMP 2024 Annual Meeting, please visit .

About nRichDX:

nRichDX® provides kits and automated solutions for isolating cfDNA, cfRNA, and CTCs. The patented Revolution Sample Prep SystemTM is engineered specifically for liquid biopsy applications and isolating analytes from blood, plasma, urine, and other biofluids. It is the first and only high-yield, high-recovery, IVD-labeled sample prep platform to process from as little as 1 mL to 100 mL

in a

single extraction

using the company's patented Revolution nRicherTM Cartridges. Unlike other methods, Revolution sample prep doesn't require yield-lowering sample preconcentration, eluate pooling, sample transfer, or sample re-elution steps. nRichDX helps solve one of precision medicine's greatest problems – – inaccurate or incomplete diagnostic results for liquid biopsy-based applications due to insufficient analyte. nrichdx .

Media Contact nRichDX:

Tom Curtis

Phone:

(949)341-1980 x6

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE nRichDX

