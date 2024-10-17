Jason Bonci Joins Clarity Innovations As Senior Vice President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jay Bonci is new SVP at Clarity

-Former Chief Officer of the Department of the Air Force to help drive strategy and professionalize operations as defense firm grows

- Wes Daniels, Co-Founder and CEO of ClarityCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / ---Bonci brings deep expertise in government systems, data, and defense technologyClarity Innovations , a National Security software, data, and cyber engineering platform providing complex mission system outcomes, today announced the appointment of Jason (Jay) Bonci , former Chief Technology Officer of the Department of the Air Force, as Senior Vice President, effective October 14, 2024. Bonci will play a key role in Clarity's next phase of growth, aligning the company's engineering and business resources and driving integration across new systems and data solutions.“Jay's deep understanding of government strategy and his ability to execute on high-impact technological platforms make him the perfect addition to Clarity's management team,” said Wes Daniels, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarity Innovations.“He is a leader of leaders, and that mindset will be critical as Clarity continues to grow in the service of our national security and defense partners. This opportunity to collaborate with Jay stems from our partnership with Capitol Meridian Partners .”Jason Bonci:“Clarity is a world-class defense company, and I am excited to help scale this vision as we continue to develop solutions that will define the future of warfare. The quality of people and culture at Clarity are unmatched, and I look forward to being part of a team that shares my commitment to delivering exceptional results for our nation's defense.”Founded in 2012, Clarity elevates warfighter effectiveness by blending national security mission expertise with commercial innovation and by helping the government redefine its relationship to technology. Clarity's mission is to connect people to the technology and tradecraft necessary to make the U.S. and world a better, safer place.In June 2024 Clarity acquired and merged Chameleon Consulting Group into the Clarity platform. Chameleon Consulting Group is a provider of full spectrum cyber operations solutions and services, to create a vanguard of next generation systems and cyberspace products and services to the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.Clarity is a portfolio company of Capitol Meridian Partners, a Washington, DC-based firm that invests in companies at the nexus of government and commercial markets. /About Jason Bonci:Jason Bonci most recently served as the Department of the Air Force Chief Technology Officer, responsible for driving the adoption and strategic vision of the Enterprise IT portfolio. Before joining the Air Force, Mr. Bonci was the Senior Director of Public Sector Engineering at Akamai Technologies, where he led a team of 60 engineers and oversaw critical defense initiatives, including the Department of Defense's Global Content Delivery Service and the Shepherd protective domain name service program.About Clarity InnovationsClarity Innovations, LLC was formed in 2012 to become the warfighter's premier mission partner; empowering outcomes of National significance in competition and in conflict. Clarity's mission is to protect and defend the Nation by modernizing and transforming complex systems, empowering data-driven decisions at scale, and establishing dominance in the cyber operations domain. Clarity empowers its personnel while executing missions with precision, dedication and speed; ensuring readiness for the challenges of preserving National Security through modern cyber-weapon systems now and into the future.

