Doon School Srinagar Organizes 'Gulzar Event' On Annual Day-2024

Besides students and a considerable number of parents, the event on the Parimpora school campus drew eminent figures from the entertainment business, politics, and education sectors.

Among the dignitaries were Dr. Farooq Abdullah, the former J&K chief and NC president, Dr. Tasaduq Hussain, Director School Education, and the recently elected MLA from the Khansahib assembly constituency in the central Budgam district, Saifudin Bhat.

Established in the year 2014 under the auspices of the Akbar Education Trust, Doon School Srinagar has quickly become a well-known educational institution in India, offering top-notch facilities for students.

Doon School Srinagar has accomplished a great deal, including becoming the first school in India to have a partnership with the esteemed Wilmot Foundation, an international organization that promotes excellence in the education sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Showkat Hussain Khan, the chairman of Doon School Srinagar, discussed his quest to build an internationally renowned school in Kashmir as well as the challenges he had to face.

The 'Gulzar' event showcased a stunning theme of Kashmiri culture, marking ten years of excellence.

Khan, a physics postgraduate, dedicated the event to his mother, citing her as his steadfast inspiration in his quest to establish a school of international repute in Srinagar.



“Following our partnership with Doon International School Dehradun, we were granted the opportunity of being the Wilmot Foundation Netherlands' franchise, and the school has continued to develop steadily ever since,” Khan said.

Emphasizing the value of the Kashmiri language-which he called as one of the ancient and saccharine languages-Khan said that the students of Doon School speak only in their native tongue when they speak.





“It doesn't really matter if you speak English; what matters is that you preserve and appreciate your mother tongue. At Doon School, we value the Kashmiri language and encourage children to communicate in Kashmiri only,” he said, adding, a number of students in the US and institutions of Europe were able to get scholarships, allowing them to continue their education at no expense.



The Doon School partnered with the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy to provide instruction to cricket fans, and an Australian veteran cricketer visits the school annually to coach the children.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Farooq Abdullah congratulated the administration and students of Doon School Srinagar for accomplishing a significant milestone in such a short span.

Not bricks and metal, schools are built by people to benefit society in particular and the country as a whole, according to Dr. Farooq.

“At Biscoe School, which I attended, every instructor was a Hindu, and one of them was affiliated with the RSS. He did not, however, allow his status as an RSS man to negatively affect the kids because he was a teacher first and then an affiliate of RSS,” Dr Abdullah said.

