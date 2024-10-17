Aftermath Of Nighttime Shelling Of Kherson Revealed
10/17/2024 1:10:02 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the nighttime shelling of Kherson, an apartment building, a private house, and a car repair workshop were hit.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by Chief of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
“It was an uneasy night in Kherson. The Russian forces continued to attack various areas of the city,” he stated.
It was noted that an apartment building, a private house, and a car repair workshop came under the enemy fire.
Also, a 69-year-old woman was injured amid the shelling. She sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her arm and abdomen. The woman was hospitalized.
According to earlier reports, the Russian forces attacked Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone, injuring a 42-year-old man.
