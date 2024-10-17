Chinese Envoy Calls For Upholding, Revitalizing Effectiveness Of UN Security Council Resolutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

United Nations: The effectiveness of UN Security Council resolutions should be upheld and revitalized, China's permanent representative to the United Nations said at the Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

The Security Council has adopted a number of resolutions regarding the situation in Gaza, explicitly calling for a ceasefire. "But none of them has been effectively implemented," Fu Cong told the emergency meeting on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"This has dealt a serious blow to the credibility of the entire UN system," Fu said, stressing that Council resolutions are binding for all states and must be implemented.

The ambassador said China supports the Council in using all the options in its toolbox to ensure the implementation of its resolutions, and every member has the responsibility to safeguard the effectiveness of Council resolutions.

"In this respect, we particularly hope that the United States will respond to the strong call of the international community and support further actions by the Council to bring about an immediate ceasefire," he said, adding that according to reports, since last October, the United States has provided Israel with more than 17 billion U.S. dollars worth of military aid.

"Under the current circumstances, does such a large-scale supply of weapons help realize the objectives of Security Council resolutions? This is a question that needs serious consideration," he said.

The envoy also called for upholding and revitalizing the authority of international humanitarian law.

"Using starvation as a weapon of war is a serious war crime," he emphasized, underscoring that humanitarian organizations are the lifeline for Gaza and it is intolerable to see them "face suppression, restriction, and even security threats."

He urged Israel to fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law, immediately lift the blockade and restrictions on humanitarian access to the entire Gaza, and cooperate fully with the United Nations and other humanitarian entities to facilitate and ensure the safety of humanitarian operations such as transportation of humanitarian supplies and polio vaccination.

UNRWA, the UN relief agency for Palestinians, is the backbone of humanitarian assistance in Gaza, and China firmly opposes any smearing and suppression of the agency, he said.