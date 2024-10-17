Search Operation Underway In Remote Village In J&K's Poonch
Date
10/17/2024 12:06:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- A massive search operation is underway to track down terrorists in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
The search operation was launched jointly by Police and army at Mohri Shahstar in Gursai top area late Wednesday night following information about the presence of some terrorists, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
They said security forces challenged the terrorists moving towards the forest, leading to a brief firing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reinforcements were rushed and a massive search operation is underway to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding security forces have deployed drones and sniffer dogs, while a helicopter was also seen hovering over the forest area this morning.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Search Operations In Kathua, Rajouri Extended To Fresh Areas
Anti-Terror Operations Intensified In Various Parts Of Jammu
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17102024000215011059ID1108789114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.