Hypoport SE: increase in business volume in the first nine months of 2024

17.10.2024 / 07:10 CET/CEST

Operational key figures for Q1–Q3 2024

Volume of mortgage finance transactions on Europace rises by 25

per

cent year on year in the first nine months of 2024, with much shorter fixed-interest periods

Cooperative banks and savings banks record substantial volume increases of around 40

per

cent and 50

per

cent respectively

VALUE AG's valuation volume and REM's corporate finance business still face challenging market conditions

New clients continue to be signed up to the property management platform for the housing industry at a strong rate (growth of 41

per

cent) Further rise in the volume of premiums from insurance portfolios migrated to the SMART INSUR and ePension platforms

Berlin, 17 October 2024: The operational key figures for the Hypoport Group's business models in the first nine months of 2024 improved compared with the prior-year period.

The mortgage finance business models in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment were the main contributors to the Hypoport Group's growth thanks to better market conditions and gains in market share for the Europace, Finmas and Genopace platforms. In particular, the volume relating to purchases of existing real estate proved very healthy. This can be attributed to a steadily dwindling supply of rental properties, which – with interest rates falling compared to 2023 and real-estate prices already beginning to edge up again in 2024 – is encouraging more and more consumers to buy their own home. In order to reduce interest expenses, consumers are currently opting for shorter fixed-interest periods compared with the first nine months of 2023. The volume of lending for housebuilding remains low due to growing regulation and the resulting elevated level of construction costs. This also applies to new loans taken out for energy efficiency improvements and to the refinancing of expiring loan agreements.



Although there was a sharp rise in new corporate finance business (REM Capital), the volume of this business that was actually realised decreased compared with the prior-year period. This was because processing times for the German government's support programmes increased markedly and the implementation of the associated projects was significantly delayed. Demand for credit in the housing industry stayed a low level, whereas the property management platform for the housing sector continued to gain significant market share. The table below shows the details of the changes in the key figures for all three segments.



(€ billion) Q3/24 Q3/23 Q3

change Q1-Q3/24 Q1-Q3/23 Q1-Q3

change Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment











Mortgage transaction volume* on Europace 17.09 13.64 +25% 48.30 39.14 +23% of which mortgage transaction volume on Finmas 2.57 1.77 +45% 7.32 4.86 +50% of which mortgage transaction volume on Genopace 4.32 3.14 +38% 11.81 8.28 +43% Average fixed-interest period for mortgages (in years) 10.98 11.75 -7% 11.08 12.23 -9% Building finance transaction volume* on Europace 1.63 1.77 -8% 4.89 5.72 -15% Volume of mortgages brokered* by Dr. Klein Privatkunden 1.73 1.39 +25% 4.99 4.05 +23% Value of the residential properties inspected and appraised by VALUE AG 8.02 7.29 +10% 23.43 22.40 +5% Value of the properties sold through FIO 3.09 2.60 +19% 8.44 7.41 +14% Financing Platforms segment











Volume of new loans brokered on the property financing platform by Dr. Klein Wowi 0.28 0.25 +15% 0.80 0.75 +7% Number of flats managed through WoWi Digital ('000) 374.1 265.6 +41%





Volume of personal loan transactions* on Europace 1.51 1.37 +10% 4.77 4.14 +15% Volume of new corporate finance projects at REM Capital ('book') 0.42 0.27 +56% 1.82 1.05 +73% Volume of corporate finance projects at REM Capital ('Bill') 0.51 0.34 +51% 1.09 1.05 +4% Insurance Platforms segment 30 Sep. 2024 30 Sep. 2023 change





Volume of policies migrated to SMART INSUR (annual net premiums) 4.69 4.12 +14%





Volume of policies migrated to SMART INSUR and validated (annual net premiums) 1.80 1.35 +33%





Volume of policies managed on ePension (annual net premiums) 0.27 0.20 +36%







* All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance ('Bausparen') and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.

About Hypoport SE Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms. The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers. The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein WoWi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace). In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies. The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.

Contact: Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email: ...



Hypoport SE Heidestrasse 8 10557 Berlin, Germany



2024 / 2025 financial calendar: 11 November 2024: Interim management statement for the third quarter of 2024 10 March 2025: preliminary results FY 2024 24 March 2025: Anual report 2024 12 May 2025: Q1 results 2025 11 August 2025: Q2 results 2025 10 November 2025: Q3 results 2025





