Corn Wet-Milling Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The corn wet-milling market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $76.91 billion in 2023 to $81.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to diverse applications in food industry, growing global population, high fructose corn syrup (hfcs) demand, biofuel production, feed industry consumption, increased industrial applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Corn Wet-Milling Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The corn wet-milling global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $100.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in clean label and natural ingredients, innovation in value-added products, demand for gluten-free products, focus on animal nutrition, shift in global dietary patterns, emergence of novel corn varieties. Major trends in the forecast period include digitalization in manufacturing, investment in sustainable practices, strategic collaborations in research, technological advancements in processing, biorefinery concepts.

Growth Driver Of The Corn Wet-Milling Market

The rising demand for corn-based products is boosting the growth of the market going forward. Corn-based products refers to items made of corn such as corn flakes, and flours. The increasing demand for corn-based products increases demand for corn-wet milling as it improves the purity of the product.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Corn Wet-Milling Market Growth?

Key players in the corn wet-milling market include Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Tate & Lyle plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres SA, Grain Processing Corporation, Bunge Limited, Andritz Group, China Agri-Industries Holding Limited, VetterTec GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., AGC Heat Transfer Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, The Andersons Inc., Green Plains Inc., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Grain Millers Inc., Didion Milling Inc., SunOpta Inc., Pacific Ethanol Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, Flint Hills Resources LP, GreenField Specialty Alcohols Inc., The Mennel Milling Company, The Scoular Company, Lamsan Co. Ltd., National Starch LLC, Penford Corporation, Cereal Ingredients Inc., LifeLine Foods LLC.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Corn Wet-Milling Market?

Major companies operating in the corn wet-milling market are establishing new mills to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Corn Wet-Milling Market Segmented?

1) By Source: Dent Corn, Waxy Corn

2) By Equipment: Milling Equipment, Steeping Equipment, Centrifuge Systems, Washing and Filtration Systems, Other Equipment

3) By End-product: Starch, Sweetener, Ethanol, Corn Gluten Meal and Gluten Feed, Other End-Products

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Corn Wet-Milling Market

North America was the largest region in the market share in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the corn wet-milling global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Corn Wet-Milling Market Definition

Corn wet-milling is a process of physical separation of corn into proteins, starches, oil, and fiber using water and specialized machinery. In this process, the corn kernels are submerged in steep tanks, which are big tanks filled with diluted aqueous sulfur dioxide solution. The kernel is then softened and treated to remove the germ, which is then processed again to remove the highly valuable maize oil.

Corn Wet-Milling Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global corn wet-milling market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Corn Wet-Milling Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on corn wet-milling market size, corn wet-milling market drivers and trends, major players, corn wet-milling competitors' revenues, corn wet-milling market positioning, and corn wet-milling market growth across geographies. The corn wet-milling global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

