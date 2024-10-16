Join CIPE 2024 To Celebrate 40 Years Of China-UAE Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CIPE 2023 - Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition

CIPE 2024, held at JOCIC Park, Abu Dhabi on November 18-19, will feature over 100 exhibitors, celebrating 40 years of China-UAE ties.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join CIPE 2024 in Celebrating 40 Years of China-UAE Diplomatic Relations

The Chinese Industrial Products 2024 (CIPE) is set to take place on November 18-19, 2024, at JOCIC Park, KEZAD, Abu Dhabi, marking an important milestone in the history of diplomatic and economic relations between China and the UAE. This year's exhibition holds special significance as it celebrates 40 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

CIPE 2024 will bring together over 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in advanced manufacturing, green energy, oil equipment, and environmental protection. The event will provide a platform for businesses to explore strategic partnerships, discover new investment opportunities, and highlight cutting-edge innovations in the industrial sector.

Event Highlights:

1. More than 3,000 visitors are expected to attend, including top business leaders, government officials, and investors from the UAE and China.

2. 100+ exhibitors will present the latest industrial technologies, manufacturing advancements, and green energy innovations.

3. A special focus on investment opportunities in the KEZAD and JOCIC zones, which support sustainable industrial growth and future-ready business practices.

4. Aligned with the UAE's Vision 2030 and China's Belt and Road Initiative, CIPE 2024 serves as a catalyst for strengthening bilateral relationships while fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in B2B networking sessions, meet leading manufacturers, and engage in industry-specific discussions with key thought leaders.

For more information on CIPE 2024 and to register, please visit:

CIPE 2024 Event Information & Registration

Join us as we continue to build on the 40-year legacy of China-UAE diplomatic and industrial collaboration, driving innovation and business growth for a sustainable future.

