Grand Brasserie Opens In Historic Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A French-Inspired Landmark in the Heart of New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Grand Brasserie

makes its debut in the iconic Grand Central Terminal, bringing a timeless French brasserie experience to one of New York's most historic spaces, Vanderbilt Hall. This 400-seat restaurant is poised to become a cornerstone of the city's culinary landscape, offering a dining experience that embraces the spirit of classic New York while delivering the sophisticated charm of a Parisian brasserie. Designed by the renowned Rockwell Group, Grand Brasserie pays homage to the historic architecture of Vanderbilt Hall, blending the historical grandeur of Grand Central with a fresh, contemporary atmosphere for an experience not to miss.

Photo Credit; Jovani Demetrie

Photo Credit; Jovani Demetrie

Continue Reading

THE TEAM

The team behind Grand Brasserie is Vizz Group, created by CEO Rick Blatstein and President Justin Blatstein,

brings decades of experience to this project, and has been driven by a passion for creating unique dining experiences. The restaurant is helmed by Executive Chef Guillaume Thivet, who was recently the executive chef at Verōnika at Fotografiska. Chef Thivet honed his expertise in French cuisine at famed establishments Bouley, Brasserie Les Halles, and

La Grande Boucherie, which he has used to create both an accessible and refined menu.

MENU

Chef Thivet's menu celebrates the classic dishes of a French brasserie, using the finest ingredients to create timeless flavors from brunch through to dinner. Brunch is available to order from 5:30am, when the Grand Central Terminal first opens in the morning, till 3pm and includes highlights such as Lobster Omelette with smoked char roe beurre blanc; Smoked Salmon Tower with bagels, cream cheese, tomato, and cucumber; Steak and Eggs; housemade Viennoiserie pastries including Tartine with a baguette, beurre Isigny, and strawberry and apricot jams as well as an option to enjoy a basket of the freshly baked Grand Brasserie pastries. For those looking for lunch options, the brunch menu also includes full savory options from the Salades, Sandwiches, and Entrée menu sections.

The dinner menu, available from 3pm until 2am, is broken down into several sections and is perfect for a drink and bites from the Hors D'oeuvres section, which includes smaller plates such as Foie Gras Mousse with brioche toast and cherry gelée; Onion Soup Gratinée; Shrimp Cocktail,

Leeks Vinaigrette with cured egg yolk, sherry vinaigrette and a Caviar service that is served with Prestige Oscietra caviar, scrambled egg, blini, and crème fraiche. Larger plates and entrées include a

Salade Lyonnaise with frisée, lardons, and poached egg; Cheeseburger Américain; Moules Frites, and Steak Frites, which will be available with several cuts to choose from, including Filet, Entrecôte, or Skirt Steak, with sauces including Au Poivre, Béarnaise, Maitre D'Hotel, and Bordelaise, and more.

Desserts are also available, including a decadent Profiteroles with choux pastry filled with rich chocolate and whipped cream and a Baba Au Rhum, a traditional French rum-soaked cake served with whipped cream.

BEVERAGE PROGRAM

Grand Brasserie's bar, featuring elegant and innovative cocktails, is managed by Vito Centrone, a distinguished figure in the hospitality industry known for his expertise in food and beverage management. He was most recently the Beverage Director at Cucina Alba from Prince Street Hospitality, and before that, he worked under UK hospitality group D&D London for several years, which includes iconic venues in London and beyond, venues such as Bluebird Chelsea, 100 Wardour St, Quaglino's, 20 Stories, Orelle and South Place Hotel. Centrone's approach to the cocktail program mirrors the culinary program's approach in elevating classics and including signature drinks such as La Vie En Rose, a vodka rosewater Cosmopolitan; Now or Never, a rum, hibiscus-lavender mojito; and Devotion, a spicy pineapple tequila margarita to name a few. In addition to cocktails, the extensive wine list curated by Centrone features over 400 labels, with the option of forty wines available by the glass. Vito's and Grand Brasserie's focus has been to create a menu that is approachable but also includes several rare vintages, ensuring there is a wine perfect for each guest and dining experience.

DESIGN

Rockwell Group's design transforms Vanderbilt Hall's grand space into a welcoming brasserie that feels quintessentially New York. The 300-seat main dining room and 100-seat Green Room embrace a classic yet contemporary aesthetic, with rich leather banquettes, a grand marble bar, and custom lighting that balances intimacy with grandeur.

Grand Brasserie will be open seven days a week, with service beginning when Grand Central Terminal opens and continuing until it closes, with brunch service beginning at 5:30am - 3pm, and for dinner from 3pm - 2am. With hundreds of thousands of people passing through Grand Central, Grand Brasserie is poised to be a central hub for both locals and visitors alike. View photos of the restaurant here .

Reservations are available via OpenTable

and

Resy . For more information, please visit grandbrasserie

or @grandbrasserienyc

on Instagram.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vizz Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED