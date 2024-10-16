India Unveils National Electricity Plan For Renewable Energy Capacity

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 16 (KNN) The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) of India has released its National Electricity Plan (Transmission), outlining a comprehensive strategy to achieve 500 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2030 and over 600 GW by 2032.

This plan serves as a crucial component of India's broader goal to attain net-zero emissions by 2070 and establish itself as a global leader in clean energy by 2047.

The plan delineates extensive infrastructure developments required to support this green energy transition. It projects the addition of more than 191,000 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and 1,270 GVA of transformation capacity over the next decade.

To address the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources, the plan incorporates the integration of 47 GW of battery energy storage systems and 31 GW of pumped storage plants.

Power Minister Manohar Lal emphasised the transformative nature of this initiative, stating, "This is not just about increasing capacity; it's about reimagining our entire energy landscape."

The plan also aims to boost inter-regional transmission capacity from 119 GW to 143 GW by 2027, and further to 168 GW by 2032, facilitating more efficient power distribution across the country.

In addition to enhancing domestic capabilities, the National Electricity Plan supports the development of green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing hubs in coastal regions, including Mundra, Kandla, and Tuticorin.

It also explores potential cross-border interconnections with neighboring countries and future links with the Middle East.

The implementation of this ambitious plan is expected to require an investment of over Rs 9.15 lakh crore by 2032.

Technological advancements play a key role in the plan, with provisions for hybrid substations, dynamic line ratings, and an upgrade of the maximum operating voltage to 1,200 kV AC.

Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, called for swift action, stating, "Significant investment will be needed in renewable technologies, energy storage solutions, and grid modernisation."

This comprehensive National Electricity Plan underscores India's commitment to sustainable development and positions the country to make significant strides in its transition to a greener energy future.

(KNN Bureau)