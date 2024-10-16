LAZ Charitable Foundation Helps Over 75 National & International Non-Profit Organizations Through Its First-Ever LAZ Day Of Giving

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under the leadership of new Executive Director Ralph Caldin, the foundation has raised awareness about its philanthropic efforts and expanded its donor base and global impact

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking , is pleased to announce that LAZ Charitable Foundation , the philanthropic arm of LAZ Parking, helped over 75 non-profit organizations through its first-ever companywide LAZ Day of Giving

on June 15. Through donations of time and resources, the foundation was able to support over 70 organizations in eight countries and 40 states. Initiatives ranged from a free medical clinic in Cambodia and feeding orphaned children in Guatemala, Jamaica and Ghana to community clean-up and tree-planting projects in the United States, and support for Ronald McDonald houses in multiple locations across the country.

"I never cease to be amazed by the unwavering commitment of each and every member of the LAZ family in support of LAZ Charitable Foundation and its work to make a difference in the world by paying it forward every day," said Lazowski, who serves as the foundation's Chairman of the Board. "I especially want to acknowledge Ralph Caldin, whose vision and leadership since becoming executive director have taken the work of the foundation to an exciting new level."

Caldin, a former Vice President of Transportation at LAZ, returned to LAZ in September 2023 to become Executive Director of what was then known as the LAZ Parking Charitable Foundation. His arrival was part of a broader effort by LAZ to step up its philanthropic game locally, nationally, and internationally.



"Our 40 plus year history as a company is filled with times when we have helped people and supported hundreds of amazing charitable organizations," said Lazowski. "Making a difference is at the heart of everything we do and is a reflection of everything LAZ stands for. As our company has grown, the quantity of our philanthropic opportunities has grown too. I can't think of an individual better qualified than Ralph to guide and focus our giving to meet rising needs and make the most meaningful impact."

Caldin took over as Executive Director after earning a master's degree in Nonprofit Administration from the University of Notre Dame. His background and life experience make him well-suited for the role.

"I had a rough life growing up and I wanted to help kids have a better life," he said. "My priorities as executive director have included raising awareness among employees, vendors, clients, and customers about the foundation's philanthropic efforts, and expanding our donor base and global impact. Over the last year, we have more than met those goals. I'm excited and energized about the possibilities that lie ahead."

The foundation was created in 2009 to bring hope and opportunity to underserved communities by supporting solutions for housing, education, food insecurity, mental health and career development. In the last five years, the foundation has raised about $2.5 million, with significant contributions coming from LAZ Parking employees, clients, and vendors. The foundation's commitment to providing opportunities and inspiring hope remains, and now includes organizations supporting underserved children both in the U.S. and abroad.

The LAZ Day of Giving was inspired by one organized in 2023 by team members in LAZ's Mid-West Region. The first of the 70 events supported by the companywide Day of Giving this year was in Bangladesh, where the foundation provided support for free medical screenings to the community. Since then, funding has gone to a program providing sanitary products to women in Uganda and a free medical clinic in Cambodia. In the U.S., the foundation primarily supports events associated with serving meals at local food banks. LAZ team members have also supported nine different Ronald McDonald Houses and multiple community clean-up projects.

In 2023, the foundation raised over $20,000 in additional support for future projects in the United States and abroad. This year, it has raised $401,595, supported 167 events and 124 organizations, donated 95,370 items, deployed 1600 volunteers contributing 3,688 hours of time, and impacted 57,837 people.

"The work of the LAZ foundation is not just about addressing immediate needs; it's about creating a growing legacy of empowerment," said Jason

Zibarras, founding partner of Argo

Infrastructure Partners, LAZ's long-term investment partner. "It's the practical reflection of a companywide belief in the power of giving and a shared vision for a better future."



"I could not be more excited about the work we are doing in fulfillment of our mission to "Elevate Humanity through Business," added Caldin. "Those words are more than a motto to me, the board and our company, they represent a commitment we live by and express through our actions every day. The impact we are having is amazing."



About LAZ Parking



LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.6 million parking spaces in over 3,700 locations in 42 states and 482 cities in the U.S.

LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS".

We leverage our national network of parking facilities to offer cutting edge, tech-enabled solutions, that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. LAZ Parking is majority owned by funds managed by Argo Infrastructure Partners, , founded by Jason Zibarras. Additional information can be found at

.

About LAZ Charitable Foundation

The foundation was created in 2009 to bring hope and opportunity to underserved communities by supporting solutions for housing, education, food insecurity, mental health and career development.

The purpose of the foundation is to elevate humanity through business. "Elevating humanity" refers to the collective effort of improving the overall well-being, dignity, and quality of life for all people by fostering a society where individuals are empowered, educated, and provided with opportunities to reach their full potential. Elevating humanity encompasses promoting equality, social justice, compassion, and understanding among diverse communities with the goal of lifting people out of poverty, ignorance, and oppression, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives and contribute positively to society. Ultimately, elevating humanity strives to create a world where everyone is valued, respected and has a chance to thrive. The LAZ Charitable Foundation has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal from Candid, putting it in the top one-tenth of 1 percent of all charities.

