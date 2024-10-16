Cocoon Vehicles Launches New 'Find A Van' Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rebecca AdamsDERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the overwhelming success of their "Find a Car" service, this new initiative is designed to help businesses and individuals easily find the perfect commercial vehicle to suit their needs with just a simple 3-minute online form.The new "Find a Van" service caters to a wide range of customers, from those needing a single van for a short-term lease to businesses seeking a fleet of vans for a longer-term hire. Whether it's one van for one month or 20 vans for two years, Cocoon Vehicles covers every eventuality, offering a tailored solution for every business requirement.Flexible Options for Every BusinessCocoon Vehicles offers both short-term van leases and flexible subscriptions, as well as traditional long-term 2-to-3-year contract hire agreements. The company works with a wide range of commercial vehicle manufacturers, including leading brands such as Ford, Citroën, Peugeot, Renault, Volkswagen, and Mercedes. They also supply specialist vehicles from brands like BYD, Iveco, and MAN, ensuring they have options for any business sector."We've had tremendous success with our 'Find a Car' service, and we realized the same approach could be invaluable for those needing commercial vehicles. With our new 'Find a Van' service, we're excited to simplify the process for businesses, especially in a market where flexibility is key," said a spokesperson for Cocoon Vehicles.How It WorksThe process is simple. Customers can visit the Cocoon Vehicles website and fill out a quick form on the dedicated van finder page. The form asks key questions, including when the van is needed, the estimated monthly mileage, and whether a short-term lease or longer-term contract hire is required. Customers can even specify particular features they need, such as ply lining, Bluetooth, or Apple CarPlay.Once the request is submitted, Cocoon's expert team scours the market to find the best possible deals that meet the customer's criteria. They have access to a wide range of funding partners, and with the ability to self-fund, Cocoon can support a diverse range of clients. This is especially beneficial for start-ups, businesses with overseas parent companies, or those that may have faced challenges in obtaining finance due to recent pandemic-related difficulties.A Trusted Family-Owned BusinessFounded in 2007 by former dealership professionals, Cocoon Vehicles has grown into a trusted name in the vehicle leasing industry. Although they specialize in short-term solutions like subscriptions and flexible leasing, they cover the entire spectrum of vehicle hire services. As a family-owned business, Cocoon takes pride in offering transparent, honest service from day one.For more information or to use the new "Find a Van" service, visit or contact Cocoon Vehicles on 01332 290173About Cocoon VehiclesCocoon Vehicles is a Derby-based vehicle leasing and subscription company, providing short-term and long-term leasing solutions for businesses and individuals. Established in 2007, the company prides itself on offering flexible, tailored services with a focus on customer satisfaction. Whether customers need a car or a van, for a few months or a few years, Cocoon Vehicles has the solution to meet every need.Main Website Link for Van Finder:

