MB Distribution Becomes Stonefly Partner In Romania For Enterprise Storage And Ransomware Protection Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MB Distribution, one of the leading distributors of fully integrated and customized IT solutions in Romania, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with StoneFly , Inc. (iscsi) a global leader in ransomware-proof enterprise-grade storage, backup and DR, cloud, and AI solutions. This partnership aims to expand MB Distribution's portfolio with innovative technologies designed to secure and optimize the IT infrastructures of local companies. The offered solutions will include NAS, SAN, HCI storage systems, servers, as well as advanced data backup and recovery services integrated with StoneFusion TM technology.

The partnership will bring significant value to both end-users and MB Distribution partners. They will benefit from complete, reliable, and easy-to-implement solutions that cater to the needs of small and medium-sized organizations as well as large enterprises. StoneFly's solutions are renowned for their ability to ensure business continuity and ransomware protection, thereby minimizing risks and optimizing costs. The StoneFly portfolio includes ransomware-proof, scalable, turnkey and cost-effective NAS Storage Appliances, SAN Storage Appliances, S3 Object Storage Appliances, unified SAN, NAS, and S3 solutions, air-gapped and immutable backup and DR solutions, AI servers, and high-performance servers with native virtualization support.

"The collaboration with StoneFly will allow us to offer our partners access to some of the most advanced storage technologies available on the market. This will complement MB Distribution's offerings, helping companies achieve effective data management and protect their critical information. The air-gapped and immutable storage features provide our clients with the assurance that they can safeguard their critical data against ever-evolving cyber threats," stated Aurel Netin, Executive Director of MB Distribution.

Through this partnership, MB Distribution will provide, alongside high-performance products and services, dedicated support and consulting for implementing tailored storage and backup solutions for each business type. Customers and partners will have access to technical support, extended warranty services, and pre-sales consulting for configuring the right solutions.

For more information about the partnership between MB Distribution and StoneFly and to discover how these solutions can support your business growth, visit the website or contact the MB Distribution team.

About MB Distribution:

Founded in 1993, MB Distribution is one of the leading IT solution distributors in Romania, offering integrated solutions in hardware, software, and services. The company partners with top technology providers and delivers customized solutions for companies across various industries.

About StoneFly:

StoneFly, Inc. (iscsi) is a top provider of innovative data storage solutions, hyper-converged infrastructure, backup and disaster recovery solutions, cloud, servers, and AI solutions. With a focus on ransomware protection, high performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, StoneFly offers robust and reliable storage and data management solutions tailored to meet the needs of enterprises across all industries.

