Clinically Proven Hair Restoration And Scalp Rejuvenation Line, Hairapy, Launches To Advance Hair Growth Category

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do less and grow more with

Hairapy , a science-backed, breakthrough line of hair restoration and scalp rejuvenation solutions has launched to set a new standard for healthy hair growth. Leveraging a one-of-a-kind delivery system, powered by nanosphere and microsphere technology, Hairapy creates the optimal environment for healthy hair growth and transformative, professional-grade results – the natural way.

A multi-pathway approach to addressing hair thinning and loss, Hairapy is created by an awarding-winning plastic surgeon and hair restoration specialist, Dr. Jason Bloom. Dr. Bloom developed Hairapy to treat the issue of hair loss where it's actually occurring: at the follicular and scalp level. The line is powered by BioAdapt8, Hairapy's proprietary blend of eight active, all natural ingredients, made hyper effective with a clinically proven microsphere and nanosphere delivery system. This patent pending combination works by shrinking these potent actives and delivering them directly into the hair follicle to help maintain the follicle's growth phase and shorten its rest phase. Plus the proprietary formula and delivery system are delivered to the hair shaft to protect the hair from damaging environmental harms, and to promote shine and body.

Hairapy finally bridges the gap between long-term hair growth and immediate results, allowing consumers to enjoy shinier, more voluminous hair instantly while jump starting their journey toward sustained hair growth. Hairapy is also the first and only system that is specifically formulated for the patient's skin and scalp type. The foundation of the scalp health-first treatment includes the Restorative Scalp Serums, formulated for three different scalp types: Normal to Dr, Normal to Oily, and Sensitive. The scalp serums are complemented by Hairapy's Densifying Shampoo and Densifying Conditioner. Each formula features BioAdapt8 and the unique delivery system, and is free of common harmful additives, such as mineral oils, Phthalates, Artificial Dyes, Sulfates, Parabens, DEA and Keratin.

Dr. Bloom, devoted to treating patients with cosmetic concerns, hair loss, and reconstructive issues, drew inspiration to create Hairapy from his hands-on experience in his practice. Witnessing his patients' struggles to find effective hair loss treatments, he created Hairapy to offer the solution they had been searching for.

"Day in and out, I came across more and more patients experiencing hair loss and unable to find a natural and effective solution that they could use from the comfort of home," says Dr. Bloom. "I understood that by changing the environment of the scalp to one that is healthy, delivered through a topical that works at the follicle level, hair could shift from a rest stage to a growth stage to deliver these results. After years of rigorous R & D, based on a first-of-its-kind, patent pending technology, we are proud today to present that very daily solution for healthy hair growth and reduced loss in the future – no appointment, injection, or chemical treatment needed."

Hairapy is clinically validated in a scientific study. After just four weeks of use:



100% of participants had improved hair volume

100% of participants had improved hair body

87% of participants had improved scalp health

87% of participants had improved hair shine 84% of participants had fewer split ends

Hairapy Densifying Shampoo and Conditioner retail for $34 each, and the Restorative Scalp Serums retail for $56 each. The Hairapy products are available at hairapyhaircare .

About Hairapy:

Hairapy is brought to life by an awarding-winning plastic surgeon and hair restoration specialist, Dr. Jason Bloom. Dr. Bloom specifically created Hairapy as the first hair restoration and scalp rejuvenation line that treats the issue of hair loss where it's actually occurring: at the follicular and scalp level. Leveraging a one-of-a-kind delivery system powered by nanosphere and microsphere technology, Hairapy creates the optimal environment for, encouraging healthy hair growth and transformative results that build over time.



