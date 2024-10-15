During Meeting In Karak, PM Underlines Government's Commitment To Expediting Work On Vital Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet's initiative to hold meetings in various governorates is aimed at supporting each region's development plans, prioritising upcoming projects and promoting cooperation with local councils and community organisations, Prime Jafar Hassan said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the first such meeting, held in Karak, Hassan underlined the government's commitment to expediting work on several delayed yet vital projects, stressing the importance of making quick decisions to ensure their timely completion.

He stressed the importance of involving local councils and civil bodies in the decision-making process, saying:“They are closest to the community and know the priorities of the governorate. It's important that we have an open dialogue about these projects. Our role is to work with you to ensure that your efforts are in line with the government's responsibilities”.

He also outlined the government's commitment to reviewing the Local Government Law next year, in line with Royal directives.

The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing field visits and regular ministerial tours, emphasising that such outreach is not an exception but a duty.

Stressing the importance of national resilience, he reiterated that Jordan's stability, security and prosperity remain the ultimate goals and that regional challenges should inspire greater efforts rather than serve as an excuse for poor performance.

During the session, several ministers presented a development vision for Karak, highlighting ongoing and planned projects to improve services and encourage growth.

These include new health centres, clinics for the Karak Government Hospital, an emergency centre in northern Karak, the construction and maintenance of schools, improvements to water and sanitation systems, and the construction of roads and bridges.

The ministers also outlined projects to support agriculture, food processing and green spaces, as well as plans for a sports complex, youth centres, social service programmes, housing for vulnerable families and initiatives to boost Karak's tourism potential.

In addition, a comprehensive government services centre is due to open early next year.

Economic initiatives included improving local infrastructure, providing incentives to attract investors to the industrial zone, and creating jobs for Karak's youth.

During the discussions, representatives from Karak, including MPs, senators, mayors and community leaders, raised key concerns and needs.

They praised the Cabinet's decision to meet in Karak, noting that it allowed for direct engagement with citizens' concerns.

In response, Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen announced plans for a 300-metre road to the transport hub, as outlined by the ministry, while Minister of Local Government Walid Masri confirmed that part of the outstanding payments to contractors would be settled before the end of the year.

Regarding a request for a road between the old and new sports complexes, Masri noted that construction would be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh announced plans to develop the Mutah Battle site and expand the Islamic cemetery.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh revealed plans to replace traditional lighting with energy-efficient units in all municipalities in the governorate by 2025 and mentioned several key mining projects under consideration.

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud announced the drilling of a new well in Shihan to improve the water supply and provide payment facilities for farmers in the southern Jordan Valley.

Minister of Education and Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah addressed concerns about limiting the number of medical students, warning of potential unemployment among doctors due to the high number of graduates.

Transport Minister Wissam Tahtamoni said that maintenance work on the Karak transport complex is ongoing and that efforts are being made to activate it in cooperation with local stakeholders.

Minister of Social Development and Acting Minister of Tourism Wafa Bani Mustafa referred to the establishment of two new social service centres. She added that Al Baraka Tourist Gate project in Karak is 90 per cent complete.

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Huneifat highlighted efforts to boost the agricultural sector through job creation, including seven factories in the Jordan Valley and industrial zones to absorb agricultural surpluses and improve food security.

Minister of Health Firas Hawari announced that a new emergency centre in northern Karak will act as a mini-hospital providing basic services to residents.

Hassan's tour included the Hussein Bin Abdullah II Industrial City, where he met with investors and discussed challenges and opportunities for growth.

The Council of Ministers approved developing the Jordan Valley Agricultural Complex into an industrial zone, providing various incentives to attract private sector investment.

The decision aims to enhance the area's appeal for new food industry projects by granting companies in the agricultural industries in the development zone the same incentives as those offered to the Karak Industrial City, enabling them to compete locally and internationally.

The Cabinet also approved the rationale for an amended Food Security Council Regulation for 2024, which includes incorporating the director general of the Department of Statistics into the council's membership.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in cybersecurity between the National Cyber Security Centre and its Italian counterpart.

The MoU aims to build technical expertise and capabilities on both sides, facilitate information exchange, and enhance awareness of combating and responding to cyber attacks.

The Council of Ministers also approved a MoU between the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation and the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration in the fields of standardisation, conformity assessment, and accreditation.

The agreement aims to foster scientific and technical cooperation, exchange information and expertise, and provide training opportunities for personnel from both countries.