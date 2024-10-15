BLUETTI Introduces Handsfree Solar Backpack Power Stations For Non-Stop Charging On The Go

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BLUETTI , a leader in clean solutions, releases its Handsfree Series , an innovative combination of portable power stations and multi-functional backpacks for hands-free charging on the move. Designed for hikers, photographers, campers, and adventurers, the new backpack power stations keep their devices charged without slowing them down.

All-in-One Backpack Power Solution

The Handsfree series features two models: the Handsfree1 and Handsfree2 . The Handsfree1

includes a 42L BluePack1 backpack and a 300W/268Wh power station , providing enough storage and power for short trips of 1-3 days. The

Handsfree2 , with a 60L BluePack2 and a 700W/512Wh portable power bank, supports more extended journeys of 3-5 days.

The BluePack backpacks are

designed

with organized compartments, MOLLE straps, versatile hooks, and mounts for easy carrying of gear and devices like cameras, drones, and outdoor essentials.

Hands-Free Charging on the Road

Both models feature five output ports , including an AC outlet , two Type-C (100W) ports, and two USB-A ports, allowing users to charge various devices simultaneously. The backpacks feature a side-access design , making it easy to charge devices without removing the backpack. Convenient app controls further make on-the-go charging a snap.

Comfortable and Ultra-Thin Design

BLUETTI has developed an ultra-thin power station that integrates seamlessly into the backpack without adding unnecessary bulk. The original ErgoBLUE support system helps evenly distribute weight, reducing the strain of long hikes or extended use. The backpack provides maximum comfort with breathable mesh materials and supports up to 30kg of gear, ideal for long hikes, motorcycle rides, or bike-packing trips.

Solar-Powered Charging for Extended Use

Besides fast 0-80% turbo charging in 45 minutes from mains, the Handsfree series supports efficient 2-hour solar charging. Pairing with portable solar panels extends battery life by up to 30%. Powered by BLUETTI's fragmented solar charging technology, it automatically pauses and resumes charging as needed, ensuring optimal charging even in intermittent sunlight.



Safe, Reliable, and Durable

The Handsfree series uses long-lasting automotive-grade lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, providing over 4,000 charging cycles and lasting up to 10 years. These batteries perform safely in temperatures from -4°F to 104°F. Moreover, BLUETTI's BLUETOPUS AI-BMS ensures protection against overcharging, overvoltage, and other hazards. The IP65 water resistance rating guarantees the system stays safe in harsh weather conditions.

Price & Availability

Starting now, October 15th , the highly anticipated BLUETTI Handsfree Series is available at a special early-bird price:



Handsfree 1 Backpack Power Station

i s now just $299 or opt for the Handsfree 1 + PV120S Combo with a high-performance 120W solar panel for as low as $499 . Handsfree 2 Backpack Power Station

is priced at only $399 , or upgrade to the Handsfree 2 + PV120S Combo , available for as low as $599 .

The limited-time early bird offer is available until November 15th and can be claimed on both the BLUETTI Official Site

and Amazon . Don't miss out-this is the perfect opportunity to act quickly!

(Please note that the prices mentioned above are exclusive of taxes.)

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI

is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

